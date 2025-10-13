Late header gives Austin FC 1-0 win over visiting LAFC

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM LOS ANGELES FC AT AUSTIN FC MLS MATCH SHOWS: AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 12, 2025) (SOCCER UNITED MARKETING – Editorial use only. No more than two minutes use per match. Must on screen courtesy 'MLS on Apple'. No use after December 31, 2025. No monetisation. No resales. No sublicensing) LAFC (WHITE JERSEYS) AT AUSTIN FC AT Q2 STADIUM 1ST HALF 1. OPENING KICKOFF 2. AUSTIN FC CORNER KICK, CJ FODREY GETS HEAD ON BALL BUT IT GOES OVER CROSSBAR 3. REPLAY OF CORNER KICK AND FODREY HEADER OVER CROSSBAR 4. LAFC'S SERGI PALENCIA CENTERING PASS IS HEADED DOWN BY AUSTIN DEFENDER, REBOUND BOUNCES TO LAFC'S JEREMY EBOBISSE WHO SHOOTS IT OVER CROSSBAR 5. REPLAY OF EBOBISSE SCORING CHANCE 2ND HALF 6. AUSTIN'S JON GALLAGHER WITH SHOT ON GOAL THAT LAFC GOALKEEPER HUGO LLORIS SAVES 7. REPLAY OF GALLAGHER SCORING CHANCE 8. GOAL – AUSTIN'S ZAN KOLMANIC TAKES CORNER KICK THAT GLANCES OFF LAFC DEFENDER AND OWEN WOLFF HEADS IT PAST LAFC GOALKEEPER LLORIS IN 83RD MINUTE. AUSTIN 1-0 LAFC 9. REPLAYS OF KOLMANIC CORNER KICK AND WOLFF HEADING IT IN FOR GOAL 10. REFEREE BLOWS WHISTLE TO END MATCH, AUSTIN FC WIN 1-0 11. AUSTIN MANAGER NICO ESTEVEZ AND LAFC MANAGER STEVE CHERUNDOLO HUGGING AFTER MATCH 12. AUSTIN GOAL SCORER WOLFF STORY: Owen Wolff scored on an 83rd-minute header for his team-lead-tying sixth goal of the season to lift Austin FC to a 1-0 victory over visiting LAFC on Sunday (October 12) evening. Brad Stuver made two saves to keep his ninth clean sheet and help Austin (13-12-8, 47 points) snap a three-match losing run in all competitions and halt LAFC's six-match winning run. The victory also assured a sweep of the season series and a sixth-place finish in the Western Conference, which could set up a Round 1 MLS Cup Playoff series against an LAFC side (17-8-8, 59 points) that's currently in third. If that materializes, it will have a considerably different feel. Austin striker Myrto Uzuni, who is tied with Wolff on six goals, missed Sunday's clash to international duty, as did LAFC's top two attackers, Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga. LAFC can still finish as high as second and as low as fourth in the West, but Sunday's loss, coupled with Vancouver's win, means the Black-and-Gold can no longer top the West standings. Wolff's decisive moment came on just Austin's second effort on target via a corner kick from the right. Zan Kolmanic's inswinging service came toward the near post, skimmed the head of LAFC defender Eddie Segura and then continued toward the back post. That's where Wolff met it, sneaking in front of a defender to guide home a header into an open goal from close range. Each team only had one shot during a disjointed first half, with LAFC's arriving in a more dangerous position in the 41st minute. Jeremy Ebobisse couldn't quite work out his timing as he approached a bouncing ball near the penalty spot and sent the ensuing effort arcing over the crossbar. The teams traded their first shots on target in the 58th and 59th minutes, with LAFC's Andrew Moran first forcing Stuver into action before Lloris denied Gallagher's effort on the other end. In the 81st minute, LAFC defender Nkosi Tafari surged up the right flank and forced Stuver into another stop at his near post. Two minutes later, Wolff finally came through to break the deadlock. (Production: David Grip)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)