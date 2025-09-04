Lionel Messi Era Ending, Here’s Who Lionel Scaloni Says Is Next Big Star

Lionel Scaloni has strongly denied the possibility of replacing Lionel with another superstar, as there will be no other Lionel Messi due to his unique contribution and the coach tells the supporters to enjoy the Argentinian legend as long as it lasts.

Who is Lionel Messi’s Heir?

In the build up to a qualifier between Argentina and Venezuela, Scaloni had no qualms when questioned whether it was possible to find an heir to Messi ‘No, there can’t be. There won’t be. Surely there will be no Messi heir, so we better enjoy him now, enjoy him as much as possible’. The day he chooses not to do so, the loss will be colossal, not only to Argentine football, but also to football in general. The remarks are made at an epochal time. It is also expected that Messi will host what could be his last qualifier to the World Cup at home on September 4, 2025, against Venezuela and that his family members will be present to share the emotional experience.

Coach Lionel Scaloni is hoping that Lionel Messi stays

Scaloni, who was clearly emotional in his news conference, admitted the sheer scale of the moment, responding that, I will enjoy it more than anybody. He proposed celebratory plans in case such a match actually proved to be the last one played by Messi in his home country. In the meantime, there is speculation that Messi will play in the 2026 world cup. Scaloni confirmed that Messi does want to be a part, but did not provide a clear answer, leaving that part up to the player.

Argentina Team under Lionel Messi

This position represents the vision of Argentina in the long term. Having won the CONMEBOL qualifiers, and having had a decade of trophies including the World Cup, two Copa Americas, and the Finalissima under their belt, Scaloni seems to be geared towards getting the team ready to experience life after Messi without attempting to emulate his legacy. To football fans all over the world, the message is obvious, there is no Messi 2.0. The football world needs to enjoy every moment with the legend whether he plays on or bows out.

Also Read: Lionel Messi’s Affair That You’ve Never Heard Of!