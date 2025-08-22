LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Liv Morgan Declares Her WWE Return Will Be Worth the Wait!

Liv Morgan Declares Her WWE Return Will Be Worth the Wait!

Liv Morgan showed executives and followers how much she was appreciated by posting a picture of herself holding her 2025 Slammy Award. Although it is reportedly not anticipated that she would be cleared until early 2026, she is sustaining the hype using bold social media strategies, such highlighting her fight with Dominik Mysterio.

Morgan's influence on the ring is significant enough to keep it waiting with eagerness in spite of her absence.
Morgan's influence on the ring is significant enough to keep it waiting with eagerness in spite of her absence.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 22, 2025 19:17:32 IST

Liv Morgan might be away in terms of actual television appearance rates on WWE programming courtesy of an undisclosed shoulder injury she sustained during a June RAW match against Kairi Sane, but that does not mean her efforts in the wrestling company remain unnoticed. Recently on social media, the former women World Champion was seen holding the 2025 Female Superstar of the Year Slammy Award a strong image statement and no words needed to send the message loud and clear, she may be out of action but not out of mind.

Thunderous homecoming of Liv Morgan

The sophistication of Morgan in their post is in its duplicitous simplicity. All that it took was a picture of the sparkling Slammy to remind fans, colleagues and the creatives in charge of making it happen that she did indeed matter and therefore, the ball should not be allowed to stop rolling down the mountain. This is according to what wrestling insiders such as Vince Russo believe is an intentional move to create build up and generate a thunderous homecoming when she returns.

Reports show that it is unlikely that Liv Morgan will be medically cleared until early 2026, further prolonging her hiatus and opening the story to further development. Meanwhile, she manages to keep her plot going even on location. Morgan continued full steam on her screen love affair with Dominik Mysterio, declaring the couple to be the hottest, most influential and most iconic pairings in WWE history.

Liv Morgan’s Absence in WWE

Her loss has ripple waves beyond social media Within the tag team division, Roxanne Perez has risen with Raquel Rodriguez to fill the formerly patricidal gap left by The Judgment Day, redistributing order and generating plots even as the regenerative shadow of Morgan continues to tilt over the titles.

Essentially, even though the body of Liv Morgan is outside of the ring, it is still being felt across WWE. A Slammy photo here, bold declaration in social media there one move after another ensures that fans are never bored, storylines evolve and her eventual comeback is constantly on the edge of most people minds. 

Tags: Liv MorganLiv Morgan WWELiv Morgan WWE ReturnWWEwwe news

