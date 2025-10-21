LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Liverpool favourites despite losing run, says Eintracht head coach Toppmoeller

Liverpool favourites despite losing run, says Eintracht head coach Toppmoeller

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 21, 2025 23:53:02 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: EINTRACHT FRANKFURT HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE AND TRAINING SESSION A DAY AHEAD OF THEIR UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST LIVERPOOL RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: FRANKFURT, GERMANY (OCTOBER 21, 2O25) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. EINTRACHT FRANKFURT PLAYERS DOING RONDO DRILL 2. EINTRACHT FRANKFURT COACH DINO TOPPMOELLER OBSERVING TRAINING 3. FORWARD JONATHAN BURKARDT DEFENDING IN RONDO 4. PLAYERS DOING RONDO DRILL  5. WINGER RITSU DOAN DURING DURING RONDO 6. FORWARD ELYE WAHI RECEIVING AND PASSING BALL 7. TOPPMOELLER OBSERVING TRAINING 8. ARTHUR THEATE DURING RONDO 9. PLAYERS DURING RONDO 10. DEFENDER ROBIN KOCH DOING KEEP-UPS 11. TOPPMOELLER SCORING IN EMPTY GOAL AND HIGH FIVING KOCH FRANKFURT, GERMANY (OCTOBER 21, 2O25) (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT – Access all) 12. PRESS CONFERENCE UNDERWAY 13. (SOUNDBITE) (German) EINTRACHT FRANKFURT HEAD COACH, DINO TOPPMOELLER, SAYING:     "They (Liverpool FC) may not have that little bit extra at the moment, for whatever reason. In recent games, they have been the better team in every match, had more chances to score in every game, and that's why we should, I would say, try to put that into perspective. We'll be facing a world-class team tomorrow, knowing full well that losing four times in a row can naturally affect you. Nevertheless, I believe Liverpool are the favourites, of course." 14. PRESS CONFERENCE UNDERWAY 15. (SOUNDBITE) (German) EINTRACHT FRANKFURT HEAD COACH, DINO TOPPMOELLER, SAYING:     "We have a young team, a team that naturally wants to prove itself now. We played against Atlético, we played against Bayern and saw that these teams are still a step ahead, which is absolutely fine. And now we'll see where we are tomorrow, whether we've perhaps learned relatively quickly from our mistakes. But it's still a different characteristic of the game. I expect Liverpool to have more possession than us, and we will choose an approach that we feel will enable us to defeat them." 16. PRESS CONFERENCE UNDERWAY 17. (SOUNDBITE) (German) EINTRACHT FRANKFURT HEAD COACH, DINO TOPPMOELLER, SAYING:     "Michael Zetterer will be in goal tomorrow. We made this decision after a few discussions and looking back a little. Why? Because we feel that it might be important for Kaua (Santos) to take a step back for now. He has had a lot to deal with recently and we feel that he may need this step back to regain the ease and relaxed attitude that makes him so strong. And, of course, we are in the fortunate position of having three top goalkeepers, both last season and this season." 18. PRESS CONFERENCE UNDERWAY 19. (SOUNDBITE) (German) EINTRACHT FRANKFURT HEAD COACH, DINO TOPPMOELLER, SAYING:     "I think it's also important to say in this context that the number of goals conceded was definitely too high, as we've already said, but that it didn't really have much to do with the goalkeeper. You have to be honest about that. And that's why it doesn't matter who's in goal, It's always about the collective, and that will be the decisive factor tomorrow, in the coming weeks and, in fact, always." 20. PRESS CONFERENCE UNDERWAY FRANKFURT, GERMANY (OCTOBER 21, 2O25) (REUTERS – Access all) 21. VARIOUS OF GOALKEEPER MICHAEL ZETTERER AND TOPMOELLER TALKING 22. VARIOUS OF GOALKEEPER KAUA SANTOS DURING TRAINING 23. CAMERAMAN 24. PLAYERS STRETCHING 25. CAMERA 26. MIDFIELDER MARIO GOETZE AND OTHERS WARMING UP 27. VARIOUS OF BURKARDT AND OTHERS WARMING UP 28. GOALKEEPERS PASSING TO EACHOTHER IN CIRCLE 29. SANTOS 30. "UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE" BANNER 31. PLAYERS GATHERED ON PITCH STORY: Despite their recent poor form, Liverpool are favourites in Wednesday's (October 22) Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt, the German side's head coach, Dino Toppmoeller, told a press conference on Tuesday (October 21).    Although they have lost their last four matches, Toppmoeller said that the Reds had been the better team every time, creating more chances, but lacking "that little extra" to secure points.      Eintracht are also not currently in the best form, having conceded 18 goals in their last five competitive matches.     They conceded a late free-kick to drop two points against Freiburg on Sunday (October 19), and Brazilian goalkeeper Kaua Santoswas heavily criticised for his poor performance. Toppmoeller announced that he would be replaced by Michael Zetterer for the match against Liverpool.      "We feel that it might be important for Kaua (Santos) to take a step back for now. He has had a lot to deal with recently and we feel that he may need this step back to regain the ease and relaxed attitude that makes him so strong", said the Frankfurt coach.  However, he thinks that the high number of goals conceded has had little to do with the goalkeeper.      "It doesn't matter who's in goal. It's always about the collective, and that will be the decisive factor tomorrow, in the coming weeks and, in fact, always", Toppmoeller said.     Liverpool and Frankfurt both have three points from two games played in the Champions League this season. (Production: Timm Reichert, Anna Dittrich, Johannes Toft Thyssen)   

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 11:53 PM IST
Liverpool favourites despite losing run, says Eintracht head coach Toppmoeller

