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Home > Sports News > Liverpool vs Galatasaray Match Streaming Details, Champions League 2025-26: Where To Watch It Live On TV And Online?

Liverpool vs Galatasaray Match Streaming Details, Champions League 2025-26: Where To Watch It Live On TV And Online?

Liverpool hosts Galatasaray at Anfield for the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 on March 19, 2026. Carrying a 1-0 lead from the first leg, Galatasaray looks to make history on English soil, while Liverpool aims for a signature European comeback.

Liverpool players in a huddle. (Credits: Liverpool/X)
Liverpool players in a huddle. (Credits: Liverpool/X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 18, 2026 22:12:31 IST

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Liverpool vs Galatasaray Match Streaming Details, Champions League 2025-26: Where To Watch It Live On TV And Online?

Liverpool vs Galatasaray, UCL Match Streaming Details: After getting the better of Liverpool in Istanbul (1-0) during the league stage, Galatasaray have done exceedingly well to replicate that success in the opening match of the round of 16. A single-goal lead may not be considered much in the context of the game; however, at Anfield, while Cimbom has never triumphed at Liverpool’s ground, they have remained undefeated in previous encounters.

Galatasaray’s performance in England isn’t particularly impressive, with just one win, but that solitary victory came against Liverpool’s historical rivals Manchester United three years ago, while under the management of current coach Okan Buruk. Nevertheless, Buruk still has the chance to achieve an even greater upset at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Galatasaray Match Live Streaming Details, Champions League 2025-26:

On which date will the Liverpool vs Galatasaray Champions League 2025-26 match take place?

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The Liverpool vs Galatasaray Champions League 2025-26 match will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

What time will the Liverpool vs Galatasaray Champions League 2025-26 match start?

The Liverpool vs Galatasaray match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Where will the Liverpool vs Galatasaray Champions League 2025-26 match be played?

The Liverpool vs Galatasaray match will be played at Anfield in Liverpool.

How to watch the live telecast of Liverpool vs Galatasaray Champions League 2025-26 match in India?

The Liverpool vs Galatasaray match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Galatasaray Champions League 2025-26 match in India?

SonyLIV app and website will stream the match starting at 1:30 AM IST on March 19, 2026.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Frimpong, Van Dijk, Konaté, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitiké

Galatasaray: Uğurcan Çakır; Boey, Singo, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Barış Alper Yılmaz, Gabriel Sara, Lang; Osimhen

Also Read: IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Recalls Getting Pranked Mid-Tournament By Ricky Ponting, Says ‘I Got Excited…’

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Liverpool vs Galatasaray Match Streaming Details, Champions League 2025-26: Where To Watch It Live On TV And Online?

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Liverpool vs Galatasaray Match Streaming Details, Champions League 2025-26: Where To Watch It Live On TV And Online?

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Liverpool vs Galatasaray Match Streaming Details, Champions League 2025-26: Where To Watch It Live On TV And Online?
Liverpool vs Galatasaray Match Streaming Details, Champions League 2025-26: Where To Watch It Live On TV And Online?
Liverpool vs Galatasaray Match Streaming Details, Champions League 2025-26: Where To Watch It Live On TV And Online?
Liverpool vs Galatasaray Match Streaming Details, Champions League 2025-26: Where To Watch It Live On TV And Online?

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