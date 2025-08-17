Logan Paul Deserves Respect, Says John Cena: ‘He’s Not an Outsider, He’s Got Championships In His Future’

Even before they go head to head at WWE Clash in Paris, John Cena has been showering praises on Logan Paul. The two have already been together in the ring earlier this year when they first fought against each other on the Royal Rumble and then formed an alliance at the WWE Money In The Bank. Now their rivalry will be in the limelight of singles competition.

John Cena on Logan Paul’s WWE Progress

Cena has said that he remembered the WWE career of Paul in a fan expo Chicago interview. He acknowledged that Logan does not always appear as a very pleasant character, but pointed out that there is no doubt that he is a superior wrestler.

“I’ve always been one of those guys you don’t have to like. You can hate me if you want. But I’d like to think I’ve earned people’s respect. So what I’m about to say might not be the answer you’re looking for, but hopefully you’ll respect it. Do I think Logan Paul can beat me up? Yes. I think he’s got a very good chance because he’s really good at WWE. I know a lot of people in this room don’t like him. He’s not a very likeable guy.”

The comments indicated that Cena appreciates the fact that Logan has developed in the business, although the fan perception of Paul has been ambivalent.

Logan Paul Not Overrated, Says Cena

During the session one of the fans even called Paul an overrated individual. Cena did not hesitate to differ with this noting that criticism of Logan Paul is misplaced. He continues to say that Paul has been underestimated ever since joining the WWE.

“I disagree, I think he’s underrated. I think he gets a bad rap. He’s not an outsider, he belongs in WWE. I think his best days are still ahead of him, he’s got championships in his future. I can tell you I’m not looking past Logan Paul, and I’m not believing any of the hype that he’s an outsider who should be taken lightly. I’m training hard. Cody Rhodes brought out the best in me at SummerSlam, he reignited a fire in me, and I know I’ve got a very tough opponent in Logan Paul. So do I think he can beat me up? Yes. Will he have to earn every inch? Absolutely.”

Cena was careful but respectful in his words, which made it obvious that he sees Paul as a genuine threat.

WWE Clash in Paris Builds Excitement

Their clash at the WWE Clash in Paris is already one of the most anticipated ones this year. The highest stakes are involved when Cena addressed Paul as a true competitor.

The athleticism of Logan Paul has already made a fan and critic impressed during the past WWE events. The Paris event could now become a defining moment in the career of Paul with Cena giving him some credibility.

Cena Reflects on His Own WWE Journey

Cena besides responding to Logan Paul, also responded to his early life in the WWE. At the same Fan Expo, he said that his first heel promo was not what he would have expected it to be.

This was the vile self-criticism that made me realize that even the biggest stars have to struggle to get their foot in the door. It also revealed why Cena appreciates new entrants such as Logan Paul who are making a name under the light.

As the clock ticks to WWE Clash in Paris, another angle to their rivalry is the respect which Cena holds on Paul. The fans will see a fight in which the two rivals would do anything to prove that they belong in the history of WWE.

