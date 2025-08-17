LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Loopy Godinez Outduels Jessica Andrade In High Octane Battle at UFC 319

Loopy Godinez Outduels Jessica Andrade In High Octane Battle at UFC 319

Loopy Godinez earned a unanimous decision win over former champ Jessica Andrade at UFC 319 in a fast-paced, back-and-forth battle. Godinez mixed crisp striking and late takedown attempts to edge out the aggressive Andrade, securing a key victory and momentum in the UFC strawweight division.

Loopy Godinez earned a unanimous decision win over former champ Jessica Andrade (Image Credit - X)
Loopy Godinez earned a unanimous decision win over former champ Jessica Andrade (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 17, 2025 16:19:08 IST

UFC 319 in Chicago delivered fireworks as Loopy Godinez edged out former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade in a thrilling three-round contest. It was Andrade’s return to 115 pounds for the first time since UFC 300 and a crucial fight for both women, each trying to regain momentum in a crowded division.

Godinez entered the octagon having snapped a two-fight skid in March, while Andrade was looking to rebound from back-to-back losses, most recently falling to Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC 315.

Fast-Paced Start Sets the Tone

From the opening bell, Andrade pressured forward, showing little concern for Godinez’s striking power. However, Godinez made her pay early with clean jabs, leg kicks, and sharp counters. Both fighters had success on the feet, but Godinez’s variety and timing gave her a slight edge. The pace was relentless, with no signs of either fighter backing down.

Momentum Swings in the Middle Round

In the second round, Godinez briefly got the fight to the ground but couldn’t maintain control. Back on the feet, Andrade found some rhythm with her right hand and body shots, while Godinez continued to rely on her left. A late takedown attempt from Godinez was stuffed, but the round remained highly competitive.

Final Round Brings Fireworks

Round three saw Andrade come out swinging wild hooks, trying to overwhelm her opponent. Godinez stayed composed, avoiding major damage and landing crisp combinations. Despite Andrade stuffing more takedowns, Godinez landed a few key strikes late and capped the round with a last-second takedown—likely too late to matter but symbolizing her aggression.

In a fight filled with back-and-forth exchanges and momentum shifts, the judges awarded Godinez a unanimous decision victory (29-28 across all scorecards), giving her a signature win over a former champion and re-establishing her presence in the strawweight division.

