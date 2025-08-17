Redemption Ride: Austin Dillon Seals Playoff Spot With Dominant Richmond Victory

Austin Dillon delivered a statement performance at Richmond Raceway on August 16, taking the checkered flag in the Cook Out 400 and locking himself into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. After leading 107 of the 400 laps, Dillon held off Alex Bowman in a drama-free finish, claiming his sixth career Cup victory and his first since this same race one year ago.

The win marks a stark contrast to the controversial 2024 Richmond finish, which saw Dillon stripped of his playoff spot after aggressive contact with Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin led to post-race penalties.

Dillon Erases 2024 Controversy with Commanding Win

This time, Dillon let his speed do the talking, pulling away from both Bowman and Ryan Blaney in the final stage to win by 2.471 seconds.

Driving the No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Dillon was clearly the class of the field in the second half of the race. Multiple long green-flag runs highlighted his team’s excellent setup, allowing Dillon to maintain control even under pressure from playoff contenders.

“This one feels so sweet,” Dillon said post-race. “Last year hurt. This is the kind of win we wanted, clean, strong, and no questions asked. I love Richmond.”

Bowman on the Brink as Playoffs Loom

While Dillon celebrates, Alex Bowman finds himself in a more precarious position. Despite a strong runner-up finish, he remains 16th in the standings the final playoff spot heading into next weekend’s regular-season finale at Daytona. A new winner there could knock the Hendrick Motorsports driver out of the postseason picture.

Dillon, meanwhile, moves from outside the top 20 into playoff security, making Daytona a stress-free ride.

Top 5 Finishers Cook Out 400 at Richmond:

Austin Dillon (107 laps led)

Alex Bowman

Ryan Blaney (39 laps led)

Joey Logano

Austin Cindric (2 laps led)

