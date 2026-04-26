LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 38: The upcoming match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will feature two teams that are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) which is ranked 10th will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) (ranked 9th) are set to compete in match 38 of the tournament.

The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday at the Ekana Stadium located in Lucknow. KKR have one victory in seven matches, while LSG has secured two wins in the same number of matches.

This game will hinder the prospects of one of these two teams. Therefore, we may witness both LSG and KKR aiming to perform at their highest level. The batting displays of both teams have been lacking, raising worries for each side.

Toss: The match toss between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM IST.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: BRSABV Ekana International Stadium, Lucknow

LSG vs KKR Dream11, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match

Wicket-keepers: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Mitchell Marsh, Ajinkya Rahane

All-rounder: Aiden Markram, Cameron Green (c), Sunil Narine (vc)

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Kartik Tyagi, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav

Where To Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE? (Live Streaming Details)

The match will be live on the JioHotstar app and website, with coverage on the Star Sports Network.

LSG vs KKR, Lucknow Pitch Report: Ekana Stadium creates a balanced pitch for T20 cricket. It features ample runs, and teams have achieved significant IPL scores here. However, the pitch is anticipated to deteriorate in the later phases, causing the ball to grip more.

That will complicate the batting somewhat in the second innings. Therefore, choosing to bat first has proven to be a wise choice in this situation.

LSG vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Tim Seifert (w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav.

LSG vs KKR Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

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