Luis Enrique Slaps Joao Pedro After PSG’s Defeat: Watch Video

The Blues outperformed the European Champions, who were hammering teams for fun, including defeating Real Madrid 4-0, as Chelsea surprised everyone with an incredible performance.

Following Marc Cucurella's hair being pulled by Joao Neves, PSG ended the match with ten men. After the final whistle, players from both teams battled in the middle of the field, causing tensions to rise.

Last Updated: July 14, 2025 08:51:24 IST

Chelsea won 3-0 at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday, shocking PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup final. Cole Palmer’s double in the first half and a superb goal from Joao Pedro before halftime were sufficient to give Enzo Maresca’s team a significant victory ahead of the Premier League season.

However, after full time, emotions between the two sides erupted. Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi of PSG were the center of attention after they challenged Chelsea’s Andrey Santos after a huge altercation between the two teams.

Pedro moved in front of the PSG pair, but Luis Enrique, the manager, intervened and shoved the former Brighton player in the face, causing him to collapse.

Post match interview

Pedro told Sportv, when asked about the brawl, “I went to protect Andrey, and I saw their players were crowding Andrey. I went to defend my friend, like any decent Brazilian would. I got thrown in the midst of the chaos as many others were arriving. It is a component of it.”

“At the end of the match, there was a situation that I think was totally avoidable, for everyone involved,” Enrique stated at his post-match press conference. “As usual, my goal was to keep the players apart in order to prevent more issues. There was a great deal of emotion and tension. I believe that the shoving that was taking place should be prevented and should never occur again.”

“But let me reiterate: I wanted to keep things from getting worse,” he continued.

Palmer won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player after the game.  He scored a spectacular left-footed goal in the 22nd minute, then scored his brace in a similar manner after destroying PSG’s defense in the first half by taking advantage of open gaps along the right channel.  He was crucial once more with two minutes remaining in the first half, but this time he helped Pedro make it 3-0.

Only the first week of July saw Pedro sign with Chelsea, and the team played through the group stage and round of 16 without him. After making his debut on the bench against Palmeiras in the quarterfinal, he was given a starting position in the semi-final, where he scored two goals against Fluminense.

