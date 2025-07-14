Chelsea’s Unpredictable Club World Cup Final Win Over PSG: Internet’s Reaction

Palmer curled just wide following a brilliant team play, and Chelsea started the final on the offensive despite being the underdog. Midway through the first half, the Blues’ early pressure finally paid off as Palmer headed a shot into the bottom corner following strong work by Malo Gusto. Robert Sanchez had to make a quick stop to keep Desire Doue out at the other end.

The Blues made it three goals before halftime when Palmer carried the ball to the edge of the penalty area before playing in Joao Pedro to chip the charging Gianluigi Donnarumma. Palmer then produced a nearly identical finish after quick feet created space inside the penalty area for him to make it 2-0.

After the half, PSG attempted to rally, but Sanchez made incredible saves to deny Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha, while substitute Liam Delap twice forced Donnarumma to make good stops soon after Pedro’s replacement. When Joao Neves tugged Marc Cucurella’s hair during PSG’s closing moments, he became enraged.

The Parisians appeared to be a generational team for a large portion of the 2024–25 season, but never more so than during Wednesday’s thumping of Real Madrid in the semifinals. Spanish reporters started using the heavy word “imbatable,” “unbeatable,” after that 4-0 victory over Madrid, which came after a 5-0 thumping of Inter Milan in the Champions League final, a 4-0 thumping of Atletico Madrid on the second day of the Club World Cup, and a 4-0 thumping of Inter Miami in the Round of 16. It was an exaggeration, of course. No group is flawless. In Football, there are no set outcomes or conclusions.

Chelsea emphasized that point on Sunday.

Fan reactions

Cole Jermaine Palmer beating the big game allegations against the best team in the world pic.twitter.com/b0AVRYWY0y — Marco (@ftblShush) July 13, 2025

Cole Palmer to Nuno Mendespic.twitter.com/T0E3eJgvz3 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 13, 2025

That PSG defense watching Cole Palmer run towards them 😭 pic.twitter.com/WlDNHNifkm — J Sinns Jr (@RealTwist12) July 13, 2025

For the majority of the month, the Blues felt alienated. Their victory in the 2021 Champions League final, in which just one present player participated, had earned them a spot in this Club World Cup. They had advanced through the UEFA Conference League, a third-tier European competition, and placed fourth in the English Premier League when they came in the United States. They weren’t the tournament favorites. Chief complainers were the only superlative they had. To be honest, they didn’t appear too excited to be here after they lost to Flamengo in the group stage. However, they advanced to the knockout stages. They defeated Benfica, Palmeiras, and Fluminense by taking advantage of a rather weak part of the bracket.

Then, in the final, they accomplished something that no one had previously believed was possible.

