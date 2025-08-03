Luka Doncic Commits Long-Term To Los Angeles Lakers With USD 165 Million Extension

Luka Doncic has made his Los Angeles Lakers future official, agreeing to a three-year, USD 165 million contract extension that keeps him in Los Angeles through 2028. After just six months with the team, the 26-year-old Slovenian superstar is fully committed to leading the Lakers to championship glory and building a lasting legacy in Hollywood.

Dreaming Big in Hollywood

Since his blockbuster trade from Dallas last February, Doncic has dreamed of seeing his name and number hanging in the rafters alongside Lakers legends. “Being a Laker is an honor,” Doncic said during a press conference at the team’s training complex, surrounded by retired jerseys and championship banners. With a player option for the final year, this deal ensures he remains a central figure in the Lakers’ future, aiming to etch his name alongside the franchise’s greatest players.

A Fresh Start and Renewed Drive

Doncic’s debut season ended with a first-round playoff exit, but the star is motivated to improve. After offseason conditioning and strength work, he appeared leaner and more athletic, joking that he’ll “obviously be a little faster” next year. His renewed focus on physical fitness comes after past concerns about his conditioning and shows his dedication to becoming the best version of himself for the Lakers.

Building a Championship Contender

The Lakers are building around Doncic as their foundation. General manager Rob Pelinka called him the “cornerstone” of the team’s long-term plans. Doncic also played a key role in recruiting veterans Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart, adding valuable depth to the roster. Confident in the team’s chances, he said, “We have what we need to compete for the championship.” With LeBron James entering his 23rd season and a new ownership group in place, the Lakers are ready to chase glory with Doncic leading the charge.

