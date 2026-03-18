M Chinnaswamy New Guidelines For IPL 2026: RCB Return Home With Reduced Crowd And Safety Measures

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to return to their home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, for the Indian Premier League 2026 season after receiving clearance from the Karnataka government. However, this time things will be very different. A new set of strict guidelines has been put in place to avoid a repeat of the tragic stampede that turned RCB’s historic maiden title win into a heartbreaking controversy.

The approval to host the matches in Chinnaswamy was granted by the state’s Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, based on recommendations from a government-appointed expert committee. One of the biggest changes is reduced attendance as reported by CNN-News18. Despite the stadium having a capacity of around 35,000, only 28,000 fans will now be allowed inside to have less crowd, for better control, and safer conditions for everyone involved.

Ticketing rules have also been changed. Nearly 80% of tickets will now be sold online, while the remaining tickets will be made available only three days before the match as the authorities believe this will reduce chaos and help in better crowd planning.

To tackle overcrowding, the management is focusing heavily on a more structured system. One of the measures is colour-coded ticketing. Each ticket will correspond to a specific gate and seating section, and fans will not be allowed to move across zones. In simple terms, if someone has a yellow ticket, they can only enter through the yellow gate and sit in the yellow section. This makes it easier for staff and police to track crowd movement and respond quickly in case of any emergency.

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Transport is also being closely monitored this time. Reports suggest that the Bengaluru Metro (BMRCL) will continuously share real-time passenger data for stations near the stadium. Also extra coaches can be added if needed, ensuring fans have smoother and safer travel options on match days.

What Happened in the RCB Stampede?

The changes come in the shadow of one of the darkest days in RCB’s history. On June 3, 2025, the franchise finally ended their 17-year wait for an IPL title, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. But the celebration turned into tragedy just the next day.

On June 4, the team came back to its home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for victory parade. Around 250,000 to 300,000 fans gathered outside a stadium that could hold only about 35,000. The situation spiralled out of control as massive crowds rushed towards multiple gates, leading to a deadly stampede.

Tragic news coming from Chinnaswamy Stadium. Two persons including a child have reportedly died during stampede during the RCB victory celebrations. More than 25 injured, six critical. Requesting everyone to stay away from Chinnaswamy stadium for now. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Gh5b9TYr9K — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) June 4, 2025

At least 11 people lost their lives including a 13-year-old girl, while over 56 were injured. Confusion around free passed circulating on social media made things worse, as thousands without tickets also showed up.

Several senior police officials, including Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, were suspended. Cases were filed against the RCB franchise, the Karnataka State Cricket Association, and event organisers for alleged negligence. RCB’s marketing head, Nikhil Sosale, was also arrested.

The government announced INR 10 lakh compensation for the families of those who died and assured full medical support for the injured. RCB also matched the compensation and launched the RCB CARES fund to support victims.

Following the incident, all the major matches at the venue were suspended, and the stadium remained effectively shut for nearly ten months while safety upgrades and investigations were carried out.