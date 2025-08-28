LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Manchester United Hits A New Low, First Ever League Two Loss In Carabao Cup 2025

Manchester United Hits A New Low, First Ever League Two Loss In Carabao Cup 2025

Grimsby Town, a League Two team, shocked everyone by upsetting Manchester United 12-11 on penalties, 2-2 at Blundell Park, in the Carabao Cup. To the astonishment of most, Grimsby led 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals from Charles Vernam and Tyrell Warren, a former United player, who took advantage of custodian Andre Onana's errors.

Manager Ruben Amorim was under pressure after the loss, and his apology and perplexing comments only raised further concerns about United's poor season. (Image Credit: Grimsby Town FC via X)
Manager Ruben Amorim was under pressure after the loss, and his apology and perplexing comments only raised further concerns about United's poor season. (Image Credit: Grimsby Town FC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 28, 2025 14:25:40 IST

In one of the most memorable moments in English football history, a minor Grimsby Town beat a 2-2 draw in the Carabao Cup second round in a drastic 12-11 penalty shootout with Manchester United at Blundell Park. The outcome was reverberate in the footballing world as one of the biggest cup upsets in the recent past.

Quick Match review: Manchester United vs Grimsby Town

Charles Vernam and former Manchester United underage player Tyrell Warren gave Grimsby an early lead, the club being 2-0 ahead by halftime. Both goals were assisted by bad distribution and bad handling by the United goalkeeper Andre Onana. In a dramatic twist, United struck a second blow as Bryan Mbeumo became United’s first club goalscorer, and captain Harry Maguire headed in an equalizer in the 89th minute, which forced a penalty shootout.

The shootout was on as long as the nerves would allow a full eighteen excruciating minutes, a total of 26 spot kicks. One attempt by Matheus Cunha was saved and after both the sides converted 15 straight penalties quietly, Bryan Mbeumo smashed the crossbar with his 26th attempt, and United was doomed to the next round, making the underdogs progress. The management of Manager Ruben Amorim was another blow to him against increasing questioning. He sheepishly told the team, which was totally lost, he regretted the lack of intensity, structure and cohesion in the team after the game. He publicly apologized to fans, admitting that everything had gone wrong, even though his blame did not apply to Onana but it was all deeper than a single player. Another cryptic comment by him, that something has to change, but not 22 players again lent more questions to the growing questions on the direction of the club.

What this loss means for Manchester United?

The magnitude of the loss was in its own right epic, the historic Carabao cup win of Grimsby is evidence next to the more infamous United leaving doors, reviving haunting similarities with former giant killing daze shocks. Shots outside the stadium encapsulated the atmosphere well supporters of rival teams could see the result in pub windows as they cheered and David Artell and his Grimsby team were praised as having played fearlessly. With Grimsby Town getting ready to play Sheffield Wednesday in the third round, Manchester United has to get back on their feet. The defeat puts more pressure on Amorim, who has not won a game this season, and calls into question both the ambition and cohesion of a team that was heavily stressed.

Tags: Carabao Cup 2025Grimsby TownManchester UnitedManchester United vs Grimsby Town

