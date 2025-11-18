Services have secured the services of the 22 year old left arm spinner Amit Shukla to feature in the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy. The scenario of his exceptional performance at the eighth match of first class cricket may have created the backdrop for Shukla, who scalped 8 wickets for only 27 runs in a splendid spell of 20 overs that consisted of a remarkable 5 wicket haul with a concession of just one run. The 8 maiden overs he bowled were extremely helpful for his team, as they could limit a rather strong batting line up of Haryana to a meager 111 runs, thus granting Services a significant advantage.

Meet Amit Shukla, The Services Spinner Who Turned The Ranji Match Around



What is surprising is that Shukla’s initial success is a result of a meticulously planned strategy. His youth has not been a barrier to him in any way, and he has already shown that he has the potential to be the match winner with his bowling spells. Prior to this, he had a record of 7 for 65 in his first game. The occasion where he claimed 8 wickets last not only marked the new record but also attracted him to the IPL 2026 auction just before it took place. Experts opine that his control, patience, and pressure building are already more advanced than what his age would imply.

Amit Shukla Career And IPL 2026

The infant bowler’s consistent quality has done wonders for his image as a spin talent in the Indian domestic circuit, who cannot be disregarded. Single-handedly, he has brought into the limelight the IPL scouts and the domestic teams’ selectors with the strong performance against the might of Haryana. Moreover, his form is crucial for Services as they are fighting to stay in the Elite Group of the Ranji Trophy. This young spinner has both the skill and temperament, hence might be one of the developing talents of the next seasons.

Also Read: ‘Ready to Die’: Yuvraj Singh’s Father Opens Up About Painful Family Separation, Reveals Was Left Shocked When Cricketer And His Mother Left Him