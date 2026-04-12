MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 20- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: A high-energy showdown is ready to unfold as Mumbai Indians welcome the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the legendary Wankhede Stadium for a thrilling night match on 12th April. This 20th Match of IPL 2026 is of great importance to both teams. On one hand, MI is in dire need of a victory if they want to rise from the eighth place, and on the other, RCB plans to solidify its spot among the top three. The highlight of this Sunday double-header will indeed be the face-off between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

MI vs RCB Pitch Report & Venue Stats

Due to its flat pitch and consistent bounce, the Wankhede Stadium is internationally considered a batter’s haven. Typically, the batsmen have no trouble in picking and timing their shots as the ball comes on to the bat really well. Nevertheless, the ground turns out to be quite a different story for fast bowlers who get the new ball under lights and are able to exploit the sea breeze that enables significant swing. Although, the spinners might get some turnaround on the ball during their first innings, the heavy dew in the second innings, as usual, hampers their ability to put the ball where they want. The average first innings score at this ground over the years has been 173; however, considering the strong batting line-ups of both teams, a match with a combined total of more than 200 runs is on the cards for tonight.

MI vs RCB Head-to-Head Records

The rivalry between these two giants has seen plenty of drama over the years. Below are the historical statistics for this matchup:

Total Matches Played: 34

Mumbai Indians Won: 19

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Won: 15

While Mumbai holds the overall lead, Bengaluru has been more dominant recently by winning four out of their last six meetings.

MI vs RCB Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, AM Ghazanfar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy.

Impact Players: Mumbai Indians are likely to utilize Sherfane Rutherford to bolster their finishing. Royal Challengers Bengaluru might bring in Suyash Sharma or Devdutt Padikkal depending on whether they bowl or bat second.

MI vs RCB Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

Virat Kohli: He is in sublime touch with 129 runs already this season and thrives on the fast pace of the Wankhede surface.

Suryakumar Yadav: The local boy knows this ground better than anyone and his ability to find gaps makes him a non-negotiable pick for any MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction today match.

Jasprit Bumrah : His economy rate of 8.0 at a high scoring venue is exceptional. He is the best bet for early wickets and death over points.

Phil Salt: As an aggressive opener who also keeps wickets, he provides double value through quick boundaries and dismissal points.

MI vs RCB Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe Picks:

Captain: Virat Kohli (Consistent run scorer with a solid record at this venue).

Vice-Captain: Rohit Sharma (Found his rhythm recently and loves the bounce here).

Differential/Risky Picks:

Rajat Patidar: A low selection percentage player for IPL Grand League who can score big if the top order fails.

Venkatesh Iyer: He has a stunning average of 60.83 against MI and could be the game changer at the number three spot.

MI vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and entertainment purposes only. Fantasy sports involve an element of financial risk and can be addictive. We do not guarantee any winnings or specific results based on these predictions. Please play responsibly and at your own risk. This analysis is based on current form, statistics, and available team news, which are subject to change before the match starts.