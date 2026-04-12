MI vs RCB Predicted XI: Jacob Bethell To Replace Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer To Continue As Impact Player? | Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL Match Today

MI vs RCB Predicted XI: In one of the most anticipated contests in the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 20 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. An MI vs RCB match is an occasion, expect a record turnout in the stadium as well as in the viewership as well.

Mumbai Indians’ line-up looked class apart as they claimed victory in their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, following the two points they earned in their season opener, the team led by Hardik Pandya has struggled to perform at its potential. They’ve already been defeated by the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals, making them eager to secure a victory in the next match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru began with a few outstanding victories, but their success was halted by the Riyan Parag-led team, as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reigned supreme. The reigning champions are likely keen to secure their third victory of the season and get back to winning form.

MI vs RCB: Bethell to come in

Jacob Bethell, in all likelihood, will replace compatriot Phil Salt in the RCB lineup. Suyash Sharma could just reclaim his role as an Impact Player, unless a similar collapse occurs as in Guwahati, where Venkatesh Iyer was needed as the Impact Player. The team management might also discuss Abhinandan Singh, as he has been the weak link in the bowling line-up.

MI vs RCB: Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, AM Ghazanfar

Impact Player: Sherfane Rutherford

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar,

Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Impact Player: Venkatesh Iyer

MI vs RCB Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

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