Mike Hopkins Joins Pelicans Staff, Reuniting with Syracuse Roots in New Orleans

Former Syracuse assistant and longtime college coach Mike Hopkins is continuing his NBA journey with a new franchise. After spending last season as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns, Hopkins has been hired by the New Orleans Pelicans as an assistant coach and head of player development.

The Pelicans officially announced the hire on August 4, marking a fresh chapter for Hopkins, who brings decades of coaching experience from both college and professional basketball.

A Syracuse Legacy with Deep Coaching Experience

Hopkins has deep ties to Syracuse basketball, having played for the Orange from 1988 to 1993. He later returned to the program as an assistant under Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim, serving from 1995 to 2017. Hopkins was once the heir apparent to Boeheim, but in 2017, he left to become the head coach at the University of Washington.

During his seven seasons at Washington, Hopkins posted a 118–106 record and led the team to two NCAA tournament appearances. However, after a disappointing 2023–24 season, he was let go by the Huskies.

From the Suns to the Big Easy

In 2024, Hopkins transitioned to the NBA, joining the Phoenix Suns’ coaching staff. Despite the Suns parting ways with head coach Mike Budenholzer at season’s end, Hopkins’ brief time in Phoenix paved the way for his next role in New Orleans.

With the Pelicans, Hopkins will focus on player development a fitting role given his experience nurturing young talent in college basketball.

Reuniting with Familiar Faces in Familiar Places

Hopkins will also reconnect with former Syracuse colleague Troy Weaver, who joined the Pelicans as Senior VP of Basketball Operations in April. The two were both part of Syracuse’s coaching staff during the school’s 2003 national championship

