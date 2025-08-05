LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news gaza Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Mike Hopkins Joins Pelicans Staff, Reuniting with Syracuse Roots in New Orleans

Mike Hopkins Joins Pelicans Staff, Reuniting with Syracuse Roots in New Orleans

Former Syracuse assistant and Washington head coach Mike Hopkins has joined the New Orleans Pelicans as an assistant coach and head of player development. After a season with the Phoenix Suns, Hopkins reunites with ex-Syracuse colleague Troy Weaver in New Orleans, where they won the 2003 NCAA title.

Mike Hopkins has joined the New Orleans Pelicans (Image Credit - X)
Mike Hopkins has joined the New Orleans Pelicans (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 5, 2025 17:37:50 IST

Former Syracuse assistant and longtime college coach Mike Hopkins is continuing his NBA journey with a new franchise. After spending last season as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns, Hopkins has been hired by the New Orleans Pelicans as an assistant coach and head of player development.

The Pelicans officially announced the hire on August 4, marking a fresh chapter for Hopkins, who brings decades of coaching experience from both college and professional basketball.

A Syracuse Legacy with Deep Coaching Experience

Hopkins has deep ties to Syracuse basketball, having played for the Orange from 1988 to 1993. He later returned to the program as an assistant under Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim, serving from 1995 to 2017. Hopkins was once the heir apparent to Boeheim, but in 2017, he left to become the head coach at the University of Washington.

During his seven seasons at Washington, Hopkins posted a 118–106 record and led the team to two NCAA tournament appearances. However, after a disappointing 2023–24 season, he was let go by the Huskies.

From the Suns to the Big Easy

In 2024, Hopkins transitioned to the NBA, joining the Phoenix Suns’ coaching staff. Despite the Suns parting ways with head coach Mike Budenholzer at season’s end, Hopkins’ brief time in Phoenix paved the way for his next role in New Orleans.

With the Pelicans, Hopkins will focus on player development a fitting role given his experience nurturing young talent in college basketball.

Reuniting with Familiar Faces in Familiar Places

Hopkins will also reconnect with former Syracuse colleague Troy Weaver, who joined the Pelicans as Senior VP of Basketball Operations in April. The two were both part of Syracuse’s coaching staff during the school’s 2003 national championship

Also Read: Jey Uso Opens Up: “Getting to the Top Is Easy—Staying There Is the Real Fight”

Tags: Mike HopkinsnbaNew Orleans Pelicans

RELATED News

‘Without Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma,Shubman Gill Became India’s Backbone’ Ex Pakistani Legend Drops Truth Bomb
Middleweight Showdown: Dolidze vs Hernandez Headlines UFC Vegas Fight Night
Asaduddin Owaisi’s Explosive Praise For Mohammed Siraj Sparks Viral Frenzy
US Immigration Slammed For Barring Trans Sports Competitors
Jey Uso Opens Up: “Getting to the Top Is Easy—Staying There Is the Real Fight”

LATEST NEWS

From BOO & BUM To FAT & FUN: Real Airport Codes That Will Tickle Your Funny Bones
Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Science: Gurukula Students Can Now Study at IITs Under ‘Setubandha Scholar Scheme’
Gautam Adani’s Fortune Underpins Strategic Shift At Adani Ports: What’s Behind It?
Mike Hopkins Joins Pelicans Staff, Reuniting with Syracuse Roots in New Orleans
China Health Alert: Chikungunya Virus Infects 7,000+ In Guangdong, Experts Warn…
Pam Bondi Pushes Grand Jury Probe Into Trump-Russia Investigation Origins
Uttarkashi Police Confirm Ongoing Relief, Rescue Operations Amid Rising Kheer Gadh Water Levels
Kajol’s Birthday: Ajay Devgn Shares A Sweet, Funny Tribute That Fans Can’t Stop Talking About!
Cryptocurrency Fraud: ED Attaches The Assets Of Indian Convicted In The US For Stealing Money Through Fake Websites
Jey Uso Opens Up: “Getting to the Top Is Easy—Staying There Is the Real Fight”
Mike Hopkins Joins Pelicans Staff, Reuniting with Syracuse Roots in New Orleans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mike Hopkins Joins Pelicans Staff, Reuniting with Syracuse Roots in New Orleans

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mike Hopkins Joins Pelicans Staff, Reuniting with Syracuse Roots in New Orleans
Mike Hopkins Joins Pelicans Staff, Reuniting with Syracuse Roots in New Orleans
Mike Hopkins Joins Pelicans Staff, Reuniting with Syracuse Roots in New Orleans
Mike Hopkins Joins Pelicans Staff, Reuniting with Syracuse Roots in New Orleans

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?