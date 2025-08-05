LIVE TV
Jey Uso Opens Up: “Getting to the Top Is Easy—Staying There Is the Real Fight”

Jey Uso shocked fans by winning the 2025 Royal Rumble and capturing the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41. Though his reign was short, he’s determined to stay on top. After a big SummerSlam win, Jey admits staying at the top is tough, but he's far from finished.

Jey Uso (Image Credit - X)
Jey Uso (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 5, 2025 16:50:11 IST

Jey Uso shocked the WWE Universe earlier this year when he burst into the main event scene, a move that started brewing in 2023 after he ended Roman Reigns’ legendary undefeated streak. While that moment was huge, it was his unexpected win at the 2025 Royal Rumble that solidified him as a true main event player.

Fans had their money on veterans like John Cena or CM Punk, but Jey’s victory stole the spotlight. He went on to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 41 and captured the World Heavyweight Championship—a dream-come-true moment for many longtime fans of the Uso family.

Championship Reign Met with Mixed Reactions

While his title win was historic, Jey’s championship reign didn’t land as strongly as expected. Some fans celebrated his rise, while others questioned whether he was ready for the top. Eventually, he dropped the title back to Gunther, leading many to believe that his main event run had peaked.

Jey recently addressed this journey on the SummerSlam Night 1 post-show, opening up about the pressure of staying on top in WWE:

“It’s easy to get to the top, but it’s hard to stay there. I got a little comfortable, Uce… I wasn’t hungry. Somebody had to tell me that. I had to go back to the drawing board.”

Proving Himself Again at SummerSlam

Just when it seemed like Jey might be fading from the spotlight, he bounced back with a huge tag team victory at SummerSlam. In a hard-fought match, Jey was the one to pin Bronson Reed, earning a crucial win for his team and reminding fans he’s far from done.

What’s Next for the Main Event Uce?

With his renewed focus and hunger, Jey Uso’s story at the top may just be getting started. Could another World Title reign be around the corner? Don’t count him out just yet.

