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Home > Sports News > Mitchell Marsh IPL 2026 Stats: LSG Star Smashes Century— Strike Rate, Run Rate and Match-Winning Performance

Mitchell Marsh IPL 2026 Stats: LSG Star Smashes Century— Strike Rate, Run Rate and Match-Winning Performance

Mitchell Marsh is back! Discover Mitchell Marsh’s IPL 2026 stats after his blistering 32-ball 76 against RCB at Ekana Stadium. Get the breakdown of his strike rate, match-winning impact, and how he’s keeping LSG’s playoff dreams alive.

Mitchell Marsh, IPL 2026 Stats: LSG Star's Strike-Rate, Run-Rate and Match-Winning Performance. Photo: Indian Premier League X
Mitchell Marsh, IPL 2026 Stats: LSG Star's Strike-Rate, Run-Rate and Match-Winning Performance. Photo: Indian Premier League X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-07 21:39 IST

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Mitchell Marsh IPL 2026 Stats: LSG Star Smashes Century— Strike Rate, Run Rate and Match-Winning Performance

Mitchell Marsh IPL 2026 Stats: The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) may be languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table but Australian powerhouse Mitchell Marsh is doing everything in his power to spark a late-season revival. Marsh produced an innings for the ages against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a high-stakes encounter at the Ekana Stadium on Thursday, May 7, before rain stopped play for the third time on the day.

The “Bison” Charging: 32-ball 76

Mitchell Marsh along with young Arshin Kulkarni opened the innings and he took the RCB bowling attack to the cleaners from the very first over itself. Marsh was in a perpetual masterclass of power-hitting, racing to a blistering 49-ball 101. 

His knock was characterised by raw strength as he cleared the ropes at will against pace and spin. Marsh had already smashed his fastest IPL half-century, reaching the landmark in record time. Rain interrupted for the third time with LSG on 145/1 in 14 overs. Lucknow’s must-win encounter has seen him play with a massive strike rate of over 209 for the innings, speaking volumes about his match-winning intent.

IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh Season Stats & Impact

Before tonight’s explosive performance, Marsh had been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise depressing campaign for LSG. Coming into Match 50 his stats showed a solid contribution for the season:

  • Runs: 256 (Before the RCB game)
  • Average: 28.44
  • Strike Rate: 139.13
  • Milestones: Recently became the fourth player to hit 50 sixes for the LSG franchise.

That 76* from Marsh has really helped his season aggregate and his strike rate for the comp. The powerplay dominance has provided LSG with the “run rate” cushion they so desperately craved in past games.

Can LSG Turn The Tide?

This form from Marsh couldn’t have come at a better time for Rishabh Pant’s team. LSG have 4 points from 9 games and will need to win all their remaining matches to stay in the playoff race. Marsh’s aggressive approach against an RCB attack which includes the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya (playing against his old side) has firmly swung the game back in the favour of the home team.

If the rain allows a full game, Mitchell Marsh’s knock might be remembered as the ultimate “match-winning performance” that saved Lucknow’s season. The ‘Bison’ is the centre of the IPL 2026 story right now, showing why he is rated as one of the most dangerous T20 cricketers in the world today.

Read More: Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty Blessed With Baby Girl; Will SKY Be Back For RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match?

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Tags: IPL 2026IPL 2026 live score EkanaLSG vs RCB match reportLSG vs RCB May 7 2026Lucknow Super Giants playoff raceMitchell Marsh 76 off 32 ballsMitchell Marsh fastest half centuryMitchell Marsh IPL 2026 statsMitchell Marsh sixes todayMitchell Marsh strike rate IPLMitchell Marsh vs RCB performance

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Mitchell Marsh IPL 2026 Stats: LSG Star Smashes Century— Strike Rate, Run Rate and Match-Winning Performance

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Mitchell Marsh IPL 2026 Stats: LSG Star Smashes Century— Strike Rate, Run Rate and Match-Winning Performance

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Mitchell Marsh IPL 2026 Stats: LSG Star Smashes Century— Strike Rate, Run Rate and Match-Winning Performance
Mitchell Marsh IPL 2026 Stats: LSG Star Smashes Century— Strike Rate, Run Rate and Match-Winning Performance
Mitchell Marsh IPL 2026 Stats: LSG Star Smashes Century— Strike Rate, Run Rate and Match-Winning Performance
Mitchell Marsh IPL 2026 Stats: LSG Star Smashes Century— Strike Rate, Run Rate and Match-Winning Performance

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