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Home > Sports News > Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty Blessed With Baby Girl; Will SKY Be Back For RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match?

Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty Blessed With Baby Girl; Will SKY Be Back For RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match?

India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha Shetty welcome their first child, a baby girl. Will the new father join Mumbai Indians for their must-win IPL 2026 clash against RCB in Raipur? Get the latest updates and season stats here.

Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty Blessed With Baby Girl; Will SKY Be Back For RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match? Photo: Suryakumar Yadav- Instagram
Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty Blessed With Baby Girl; Will SKY Be Back For RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match? Photo: Suryakumar Yadav- Instagram

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 19:21 IST

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Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty Blessed With Baby Girl; Will SKY Be Back For RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match?

In a heartwarming development away from the high-octane drama of the Indian Premier League, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty were blessed with a baby girl on Thursday, May 7, 2026 as per a report by TOI. The arrival of their first child marks a significant personal milestone for the 35-year-old Mumbaikar, bringing a wave of joy amidst what has been a challenging professional stint in the ongoing IPL season. Even though SKY is yet to confirm the news on social media.

A Year of Extremes

For the cricketer affectionately known as “SKY,” 2026 has been a year defined by massive highs and testing lows. Just two months ago, on March 8, Suryakumar reached the pinnacle of his career by captaining the Men in Blue to the 2026 T20 World Cup title. In a dominant display at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India thrashed New Zealand by 96 runs to lift the trophy.

However, the transition to the IPL has been less than smooth. Representing the Mumbai Indians (MI), Suryakumar has struggled to find his signature “360-degree” rhythm. In 10 matches so far, he has managed only 195 runs at an average of 19.50. While his strike rate remains a healthy 145.52, the consistent big scores that MI fans have come to expect have remained elusive.

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Will Suryakumar Yadav Play For MI In RCB Clash?

The timing of the new arrival has put a question mark over Suryakumar’s participation in MI’s upcoming “do-or-die” fixture. The Mumbai Indians are scheduled to face the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), on Sunday, May 10, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

As reported by The Times of India, it remains unconfirmed whether SKY will join the squad in Chhattisgarh or continue to spend time with his newborn and wife. His absence would be a double blow for a Mumbai side that is already reeling at the ninth spot on the points table with just six points.

Leadership Concerns for MI

The team is also sweating over the fitness of regular captain Hardik Pandya, who has missed recent action due to back spasms. In Pandya’s absence, Suryakumar had stepped up to lead the side with a big uncertainty on his return. 

With three victories and seven defeats, Mumbai Indians must win all their remaining league matches to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Whether their talismanic batter and stand-in captain returns to provide that much-needed spark remains to be seen. For now, the cricket world joins in congratulating the new parents on their latest and most precious “trophy.”

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Tags: Devisha Shetty baby newsIndia T20 captain newsMI vs RCB Match 54 RaipurMumbai Indians vs RCB Raipur 2026Ryan Rickelton on Hardik Pandya injurySKY fatherhoodSuryakumar Yadav baby girlSuryakumar Yadav IPL 2026 formSuryakumar Yadav wife daughterT20 World Cup 2026 winner India

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Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty Blessed With Baby Girl; Will SKY Be Back For RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match?

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Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty Blessed With Baby Girl; Will SKY Be Back For RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match?

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Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty Blessed With Baby Girl; Will SKY Be Back For RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match?
Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty Blessed With Baby Girl; Will SKY Be Back For RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match?
Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty Blessed With Baby Girl; Will SKY Be Back For RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match?
Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty Blessed With Baby Girl; Will SKY Be Back For RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match?

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