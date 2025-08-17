LIVE TV
Home > Sports > More Than Just A Football Match, A History Of Kolkata Derby

More Than Just A Football Match, A History Of Kolkata Derby

The Kolkata Derby is Asia's oldest football rivalry. The derby is the very centre of Kolkata and represents the city's passions, history, and identity, making it much more than just a sporting event.

An Old report on Kolkata Derby. Image Credit: X

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 17, 2025 14:20:00 IST

Kolkata Derby or ‘Boro Match’ as it is known locally , is not only about a football game, it is a thick culture. The rivalry has been accepted by FIFA as one of the biggest derbies in the world and it is also the oldest footballing derby in Asia with history tracing back to more than a century ago.

A brief history of the famous rivalry

The start of it all was when social tensions took place. Mohun Bagan was an early club in Asia which was formed in 1889. East Bengal was established by Suresh Chandra Chaudhuri who protested against the omission of a player of East Bengal on August 1, 1920 on the basis of his regional background. This competition had an official weight in 1925 when East Bengal defeated Mohun Bagan to win the Calcutta Football League and this provided a symbolic victory to the younger club.

Communities and Football Rivalry

Out of the pitch, the derby is representative of the divide between two Bengali communities. Mohun Bagan fans or ‘Ghotis’ are regionally located in the West of Bengal whereas East Bengal fans or ‘Bangals’ have their origin in the eastern region of Bengal now Bangladesh. It is this social context that provides the match with its emotional charges and intense resonance among fans.

Stadiums and Fans 

There is nothing today like the derby in atmosphere. Held three or four times annually in the Indian Super League, Calcutta Football League and other matches, it puts stadiums at full capacity and leads the weekend energy in Kolkata. The stands are filled with enthusiasm, tifos, songs and colorful decoration is a trademark. As an example, the fans of East Bengal introduced the first smoke shows in 2015 and the first 3D tifo in South Asia in 2016.

Triumph rivalry is equal to Food rivalry

East Bengal are victorious on food with ilish (Hilsa), Mohun Bagan is fond of golda chingri (prawns) and the cultural connotation of the rivalry cannot be overemphasized.

Decade after decade, through political upheavals, partition, and socio economic change, the Derby has survived and become more important. It is a force that brings together different classes, tribes, and the fervor across the neighborhoods, and reminding of identity through sport. Football in Kolkata remains something of the heartbeat and the Kolkata Derby? That is its roar.

