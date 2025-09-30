Mourinho says Chelsea will always be part of him

VIDEO SHOWS: JOSE MOURINHO PRESS CONFERENCE FULL SCRIPT TO FOLLOW SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (SEPTEMBER 29, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) JOSE MOURINHO, BENFICA MANAGER, SAYING: "Of course, of course I will always be a Blue. I'm part of their history and they are part of my history. I helped them to become a bigger Chelsea and they helped me to become a bigger Jose. When I say I'm not a Blue, I hope everybody understands that I'm speaking about the job that I have to do, that I have to do tomorrow." 2. WHITE FLASH 3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) JOSE MOURINHO, BENFICA MANAGER, SAYING: "Chelsea is a winning machine that had, in the past two or three years, a moment without trophies. But Chelsea won something before my time, and then we started winning, and then my team kept winning, and then transformation, new teams, new coaches, more trophies, European trophies, the biggest one of them, the Champions League. So Chelsea is a winning machine. I'm the biggest one until somebody wins for (unclear)." 4. WHITE FLASH 5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) JOSE MOURINHO, BENFICA MANAGER, SAYING: "We never know. After 25 years, I was expecting to go back to Portugal to the national team, not to Benfica." 6. WHITE FLASH 7. (SOUNDBITE) (English) JOSE MOURINHO, BENFICA MANAGER, SAYING: "Now I am in Benfica and I am very, very happy. Big responsibility, even for a guy like me with so many years, years of age and years of football. Benfica is a huge responsibility for different reasons, some of them I keep to myself, but to coach Benfica is a big responsibility. You know how I am. I just love it. And let's go tomorrow, i'll be my Chelsea until start, i'll be my Chelsea after the game, during the game that's my Benfica and the only thing that matters." 8. WHITE FLASH 9. (SOUNDBITE) (English) JOSE MOURINHO, BENFICA MANAGER, TALKING ABOUT MANAGING CHELSEA FOR THE FIRST TIME, SAYING: "At that time, I had different options, even to the Premier League. It was Chelsea, it was a happy marriage and the reason I came the second time is because, of course, I was so happy the first time. And as I was saying, I'm important in their history and they are very important in my history. I think it was a fantastic decision that I made, but to say it was the best? I can identify my worst decisions that I can identify clearly, but good decisions I had many." 10. WHITE FLASH 11. MOURINHO GREETING JOURNALISTS AS HE LEAVES PRESS CONFERENCE STORY: TO FOLLOW

