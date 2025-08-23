MS Dhoni Spotted With Rs 75 Lakh ‘Beast’ Vehicle, Fans Notice Indian Army Inspiration

Recently Dhoni, the former India cricketing captain, gave fans yet another reason to remember as he was seen driving his Hummer around in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The legendary cricket player that exited the international field in 2020 as the most decorated skipper in India, remains involved in the IPL.

Army-Inspired Customisation on Dhoni’s Beast Vehicle

The notable characteristic of Dhoni Hummer is the Indian army-like theme painted on it. The car is covered with fighter jet drawing, tanks, aircraft, and Indian soldier sketches at war. A video that has gone viral on the web shows Dhoni enjoying a ride in his giant automobile in his home town and fans admire his automobile and also his patriotic theme.

You just look at how he modified his car; I don’t see any player who loves the Indian Army more than MS Dhoni.🇮🇳🪖 pic.twitter.com/31LzI0uPci — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) August 22, 2025

Army inspired graphics on the Hummer were executed by Ranchi based detailing studio in 2024. As the founder of the Studio Achyut Kishore confirmed, it was Dhoni that specifically requested the military themed reimagining. The project has seen an addition of at least Rs 5 lakh to the vehicle bumping up its total price by around Rs 75 lakh, as per Car Dekho.

Dhoni’s IPL Journey Continues Despite CSK Struggles

Although Dhoni continues to play the sport of cricket, his involvement in 2025 in the IPL squabble with Chennai Super Kings was difficult. When his teammate and regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad got an elbow injury, Dhoni took his place as captain and led an underperforming team to make it through a rather-tough season.

Although the team was performing below the expected level, Dhoni could also be seen as a good leader in few positive instances that won this team against all odds. His calm demeanour and tactical awareness were able to steady a ship that was otherwise turbulent in its lack of any real balance. The experienced IPL player keeps on fighting even in the absence of results.

Dhoni Reflects on Future Plans

Talking about his future, Dhoni recently accepted he is taking time over the decision as to whether to play or not to play. “I don’t know whether I’ll play or not. I have time to decide. I have some time until December, so I’ll take another couple of months, and then finally, I can make my decision,” he said.

Other than captaincy, it has influenced Dhoni to change his batting technique due to many years in the field. The violent side that was a feature in him earlier has softened up and also the injuries such as his knee problem have had an impact on his match play. Nonetheless, the 44 year-old still ranks as a central figure in Indian cricket and a favourite among fans.

Dhoni’s Lifestyle and Legacy Off the Field

It was not confusion by fans that the army influence came to play on his Hummer and this was associated with his strict and strategic character on and off the pitch. He catches headlines at an international level, as well as at the domestic, between his cricketing antics and his high-flying lifestyle preferences such as a villa in the sprawling city of Chennai in the middle of the Pacific, as he remains an original personality.

Dhoni has reiterated why people love him so much by doing this latest outing by balancing sports, style and patriotism in the way that only he can. The hummer with army theme has not only become a car but has grown in circulation as a symbol of his regard to the military and his popularity among his fans.

ALSO READ: Will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Get Sachin Tendulkar-like Farewell? BCCI Hits Back on Retirement