Will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Get Sachin Tendulkar-like Farewell? BCCI Hits Back on Retirement

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were absent in the cricket field and this has caused heated debates in the social media arena. The two players then retired their T20Is and Tests leaving the only ODIs. The series against Australia is also slated to be played next in October and thus the fans might have to wait longer to see them play.

BCCI Stance on Farewell Series for Kohli and Rohit

The BCCI vice-president, Rajeev Shukla, has recently responded to the notions of offering Rohit and Virat Shukla their own farewell series, in a similar manner to the one that was given to Sachin Tendulkar in 2013 against the West Indies. Shukla was categorical.

“Woh retire kaha hue (When did they retire)? Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will both play one-dayers. So, if they are playing, why are you worried about a farewell series? Yes, they have retired from two formats in phases, but they are playing in ODIs, right? No need to overthink about it,” he said on a podcast during the UPT20 event.

Shukla also reiterated the fact that the BCCI will not interfere with the decisions of players when it comes to their retirement. We don’t tell any player to retire. A player himself makes that call. He has to decide, and we respect that. We can only decide something when it’s official. Virat Kohli is extremely fit, and Rohit Sharma has been playing so well. Why are you worried about the farewell?”

Debate Over Vijay Hazare Trophy Participation

With some reports even hinting towards Kohli and Rohit being involved in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to get a chance of reentry, some speculation still eludes the sense of security. Aakash Chopra, Forme India opener laughed off this to be a bogus talk.

“The chatter about playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy – the tournament will happen in November-December. What’s the point? There are nine ODIs for India until the next IPL (3 vs Australia in October, 3 vs South Africa in November, and 3 against New Zealand in January 2026). That’s about it – just nine days of cricket action for you. That would be over 100 days since you played an IPL match and the next ODI you play. You’re not playing at all. You’re not practicing,” Chopra explained on his YouTube channel.

Challenges of Maintaining Match Rhythm

Chopra commented on how it is hard to maintain competitive rhythm when the person does not have match practice regularly. “A three-match series gets over in seven to eight days. Then the next one would be after three months. The gaps are just incredibly huge, and you won’t play first-class cricket in between. It’s true that had they continued playing Test cricket and left ODIs, staying in the groove would have been a lot easier.”

He said that domestic performances would not figure in selection into ODIs. “Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli don’t have to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy – they wouldn’t be selected based on their performance in the tournament, let’s be honest about this. It’s bogus talk. If they had played Tests and left ODIs, staying in the groove would have been easier.”

At the current stage, Kohli and Rohit are still central figures in the Indian plans in the ODI format, and a farewell series does not seem to have a clear date yet. It remains to be seen whether the cricketing legends would be given a send off as Tendulkar received one, and the two continue leading the team in the limited-overs cricket.

ALSO READ: Sleepless Nights Ahead? Vaibhav Suryavanshi Told To Pick Brian Lara’s Brain For Batting Tips