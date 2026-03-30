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Home > Sports News > MS Dhoni to Retire After IPL 2026? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Drops Major Hint on Thala’s Future Ahead of CSK vs RR

MS Dhoni to Retire After IPL 2026? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Drops Major Hint on Thala’s Future Ahead of CSK vs RR

MS Dhoni is set to miss the start of IPL 2026 due to a calf injury. Read about CSK's succession plan involving Sanju Samson and the CEO's comments on Dhoni's future role.

MS Dhoni (Image Credit: IPL)
MS Dhoni (Image Credit: IPL)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 30, 2026 19:48:25 IST

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MS Dhoni to Retire After IPL 2026? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Drops Major Hint on Thala’s Future Ahead of CSK vs RR

IPL 2026: After spending 17 seasons with Chennai Super Kings, it will be safe to say that talisman MS Dhoni is the heart and soul of the franchise. Despite being away from the franchise due to a two-year ban, Dhoni’s name has been synonymous with CSK. With every good thing coming to an end, MS Dhoni is likely to play his final season as a player. In a recent interaction, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated that he wants MS Dhoni to remain associated with the franchise in some capacity or another.

In an interview with RevSportz, Viswanathan also confirmed that only the Chairman of CSK, N. Srinivasan, can speak to Dhoni in that regard.

“He is also very popular outside Chennai and Tamil Nadu, but Chennai and Tamil Nadu probably stand out in that regard. When I said that he will always be a part of us, it is my wish and the franchise’s wish that Dhoni remains connected to Chennai Super Kings in some way throughout his life.” 

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“We have not spoken to him about this yet. Mr. Srinivasan is the only person who can speak to him on that, and I think he will do it in the coming year whenever Dhoni decides to hang up his boots.”

Will MS Dhoni Hang up His Boots After IPL 2026?

Dhoni once stated in an interview that he is treating his body like a ‘vintage car’ to prolong his career. However, with the recent calf injury ruling him out of the first few CSK matches, his return to the team seems highly unlikely.

If the 44-year-old fails to recover on time, he might just join as a mentor on the side.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the franchise for a while and the franchise roping in a fan favourite wicketkeeping option in Samson and investing Rs 14.20 crores in uncapped Rajasthan wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma, the speculations of IPL 2026 being Dhoni’s swangsong have only intensified, with these investments looked as preparations for a life after Dhoni for CSK.

Why Dhoni Is Missing the First Few Matches of IPL 2026 — Injury Reason and Return Timeline 

It has long been speculated that this season, after all, could be Dhoni’s last season, with his knee issues persisting. Dhoni even acknowledged his declining level of fitness during the ‘ROAR 26’ fan event at Chepauk stadium recently, saying that “it is on the way down”. 

A statement issued by the Yellow franchise said, “MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of the TATA IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala!”

MS Dhoni IPL Stats

In 278 matches, Dhoni has made 5,439 runs in 242 innings at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 fifties and a best score of 84*. He is the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament history. In last season’s wooden spoon finish, Dhoni scored 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of over 135, with a best score of 30*. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Indian cricketing icon MS Dhoni are likely to miss the first two weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a calf strain, announced the franchise on Saturday.

with inputs from agency

Also Read: In Pics: RR vs CSK IPL 2026— Top 5 Players to Watch Today ft. Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad And Vaibhav Sooryvanshi

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MS Dhoni to Retire After IPL 2026? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Drops Major Hint on Thala’s Future Ahead of CSK vs RR

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MS Dhoni to Retire After IPL 2026? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Drops Major Hint on Thala’s Future Ahead of CSK vs RR

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MS Dhoni to Retire After IPL 2026? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Drops Major Hint on Thala’s Future Ahead of CSK vs RR
MS Dhoni to Retire After IPL 2026? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Drops Major Hint on Thala’s Future Ahead of CSK vs RR
MS Dhoni to Retire After IPL 2026? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Drops Major Hint on Thala’s Future Ahead of CSK vs RR
MS Dhoni to Retire After IPL 2026? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Drops Major Hint on Thala’s Future Ahead of CSK vs RR

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