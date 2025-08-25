LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > NBA: Golden State Warriors Sign Taevion Kinsey In Strategic Depth Move Ahead Of 2025–26 Season

NBA: Golden State Warriors Sign Taevion Kinsey In Strategic Depth Move Ahead Of 2025–26 Season

The Golden State Warriors have signed guard Taevion Kinsey to an Exhibit 10 contract ahead of the 2025–26 NBA season. A former Marshall star and G League standout, Kinsey adds backcourt depth and developmental potential as the Warriors aim to strengthen their roster for another title push.

Golden State Warriors have signed guard Taevion Kinsey (Image Credit - X)
Golden State Warriors have signed guard Taevion Kinsey (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 25, 2025 13:18:43 IST

The Golden State Warriors have signed 25 year

old guard Taevion Kinsey to an Exhibit 10 contract, a strategic move designed to deepen their backcourt and potentially uncover a diamond in the rough. Despite going undrafted in 2023, Kinsey impressed during his G League stint with the Salt Lake City Stars, where he averaged 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists on efficient shooting.

Golden State’s front office continues to focus on surrounding Stephen Curry with versatile talent. Kinsey’s size (6-foot-5), defensive adaptability, and well-rounded offensive game make him a solid fit for the Warriors’ modern, switch-heavy system.

From Undrafted Talent to NBA Hopeful: Kinsey’s Unlikely Journey

A Columbus, Ohio native, Kinsey shined at Marshall University, where he left as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,641 points. He led the team to a CBI championship in 2019 and won Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year honors in 2023. Though his NBA journey has been bumpy marked by Summer League invites and two-way deals—Kinsey’s consistent G League performance has kept him on the radar. His proven ability to contribute across the stat sheet makes him an intriguing prospect heading into Warriors training camp.

College Star Turned G League Standout

Kinsey’s college career showcased his scoring and playmaking chops, but it’s been his consistency at the G League level that has turned heads. With the Salt Lake City Stars, he brought energy and polish, often filling in multiple roles. That kind of flexibility is invaluable for a Warriors squad that often uses unconventional lineups. His frame and effort on the defensive end make him a possible asset against tougher Western Conference matchups.

Strategic Depth Play for Golden State’s Title Push

The Exhibit 10 deal allows Golden State to bring Kinsey to training camp with the option to convert the deal into a two-way contract. Should he not make the main roster, Kinsey can join the Santa Cruz Warriors and earn a bonus while staying in sync with the team’s system. Whether he makes an immediate impact or continues his development in the G League, the signing reflects the Warriors’ smart, low-risk approach to maximizing Curry’s championship window while investing in potential long-term contributors.

Also Read: Family Doesn’t Pay The Bills”: Kevin Nash Breaks Silence On WWE Exit For WCW

Tags: Golden State Warriorsnba

RELATED News

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Chess: Goa Declared The Official Host For The FIDE World Cup 2025
Charles Leclerc Backs Lewis Hamilton Amid Ferrari Struggles: ‘Too Early to Judge’
Jack Draper Advances at U.S. Open As Coleman Wong Makes History for Hong Kong
Venus Williams’ US Open Comeback Ends In Hard-Fought Loss To Karolína Muchová

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
NBA: Golden State Warriors Sign Taevion Kinsey In Strategic Depth Move Ahead Of 2025–26 Season

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NBA: Golden State Warriors Sign Taevion Kinsey In Strategic Depth Move Ahead Of 2025–26 Season

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NBA: Golden State Warriors Sign Taevion Kinsey In Strategic Depth Move Ahead Of 2025–26 Season
NBA: Golden State Warriors Sign Taevion Kinsey In Strategic Depth Move Ahead Of 2025–26 Season
NBA: Golden State Warriors Sign Taevion Kinsey In Strategic Depth Move Ahead Of 2025–26 Season
NBA: Golden State Warriors Sign Taevion Kinsey In Strategic Depth Move Ahead Of 2025–26 Season

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?