NBA: Golden State Warriors Sign Taevion Kinsey In Strategic Depth Move Ahead Of 2025–26 Season

The Golden State Warriors have signed 25 year

old guard Taevion Kinsey to an Exhibit 10 contract, a strategic move designed to deepen their backcourt and potentially uncover a diamond in the rough. Despite going undrafted in 2023, Kinsey impressed during his G League stint with the Salt Lake City Stars, where he averaged 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists on efficient shooting.

Golden State’s front office continues to focus on surrounding Stephen Curry with versatile talent. Kinsey’s size (6-foot-5), defensive adaptability, and well-rounded offensive game make him a solid fit for the Warriors’ modern, switch-heavy system.

From Undrafted Talent to NBA Hopeful: Kinsey’s Unlikely Journey

A Columbus, Ohio native, Kinsey shined at Marshall University, where he left as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,641 points. He led the team to a CBI championship in 2019 and won Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year honors in 2023. Though his NBA journey has been bumpy marked by Summer League invites and two-way deals—Kinsey’s consistent G League performance has kept him on the radar. His proven ability to contribute across the stat sheet makes him an intriguing prospect heading into Warriors training camp.

College Star Turned G League Standout

Kinsey’s college career showcased his scoring and playmaking chops, but it’s been his consistency at the G League level that has turned heads. With the Salt Lake City Stars, he brought energy and polish, often filling in multiple roles. That kind of flexibility is invaluable for a Warriors squad that often uses unconventional lineups. His frame and effort on the defensive end make him a possible asset against tougher Western Conference matchups.

Strategic Depth Play for Golden State’s Title Push

The Exhibit 10 deal allows Golden State to bring Kinsey to training camp with the option to convert the deal into a two-way contract. Should he not make the main roster, Kinsey can join the Santa Cruz Warriors and earn a bonus while staying in sync with the team’s system. Whether he makes an immediate impact or continues his development in the G League, the signing reflects the Warriors’ smart, low-risk approach to maximizing Curry’s championship window while investing in potential long-term contributors.

