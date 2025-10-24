NBA's Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier among dozens arrested in illegal gambling probe

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 24, 2025 13:50:02 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: STILL PHOTOS OF CHAUNCEY BILLUPS AND TERRY ROZIER RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT  SHOWS: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES (FILE – OCTOBER 16, 2025) (IMAGN IMAGES – Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images) (MUTE) 1. STILL – PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS HEAD COACH CHAUNCEY BILLUPS PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES (FILE – OCTOBER 14, 2025) (IMAGN IMAGES – Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images) (MUTE) 2. STILL – BILLUPS WITH YANG HANSEN SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (FILE – OCTOBER 8, 2025) (IMAGN IMAGES – Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images) (MUTE) 3. STILL – BILLUPS ON SIDE OF COURT 4. STILL – BILLUPS MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (FILE – OCTOBER 17, 2025) (USA TODAY SPORTS – Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY SPORTS) (MUTE) 5. TWO STILLS – TERRY ROZIER (2) PLAYING FOR THE MIAMI HEAT CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES (FILE – MARCH 3, 2023) (USA TODAY SPORTS – Mandatory Credit: Neil Redmond-USA TODAY SPORTS) (MUTE) 6. TWO STILLS – ROZIER PLAYING FOR THE CHARLOTTE HORNETS PARIS, FRANCE (FILE – JANUARY 24, 2020) (REUTERS – Access all) (MUTE) 7. TWO STILLS – ROZIER PLAYING FOR THE HORNETS DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES (FILE – FEBRUARY 13, 2017) (USA TODAY SPORTS – Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY SPORTS) (MUTE) 8. STILL – ROZIER PLAYING FOR THE BOSTON CELTICS AUBURN HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES (FILE – FEBRUARY 26, 2017) (USA TODAY SPORTS – Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY SPORTS) (MUTE) 9. STILL – ROZIER PLAYING FOR THE CELTICS STORY: Chauncey Billups, an NBA Hall of Fame player and head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, and Terry Rozier, a guard with the Miami Heat, are among more than 30 people arrested in connection with separate but related federal investigations into illegal gambling, U.S. authorities announced on Thursday (October 23). Rozier was one of several National Basketball Association insiders who provided nonpublic information to their criminal partners, who in turn used straw bettors to place multiple bets based on the tips, Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella told a press conference. The scheme lasted from 2022 to 2024 and involved millions of dollars in illicit profits, authorities said. Billups was charged in a separate indictment with helping to rig poker games to defraud unknowing players who were lured to the games with the promise of playing against celebrities, officials said. That scheme also involved several organized crime families in New York, according to prosecutors. While the arrests stemmed from two separate indictments, a handful of defendants were charged in both cases, Nocella said, including former Cleveland Cavaliers player and assistant coach Damon Jones. Representatives of the Miami Heat, the Portland Trailblazers and the NBA did not immediately answer requests for comment, nor did Rozier's lawyer James Trusty. Several players in the "Big Four" North American men's leagues – the NBA, National Football League, Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League – have faced punishment for gambling in recent years, as sports betting has become legal in more U.S. states and been made increasingly accessible. Former NBA player Jontay Porter pleaded guilty in 2024 to related charges after he was accused of manipulating his performance to help bettors win wagers on his statistics. In January, the Wall Street Journal reported that federal prosecutors were investigating whether Rozier had altered his performance as part of an illegal sports-betting scheme. Rozier, 31, is in his 11th NBA season and has averaged 13.9 points a game in his career. (Production: Andy Ragg)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 1:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

