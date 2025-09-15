New Zealand stars take casual contracts, commit for T20 World Cup
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > New Zealand stars take casual contracts, commit for T20 World Cup

New Zealand stars take casual contracts, commit for T20 World Cup

New Zealand stars take casual contracts, commit for T20 World Cup

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 12:18:08 IST

Wellington [New Zealand], September 15 (ANI): Five of New Zealand’s best white-ball cricketers have agreed to a casual playing contract and committed to next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, as per the official website of ICC.

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Seifert, and Kane Williamson have all agreed to terms for the casual contract, which means they are committed to playing for New Zealand at the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, as well as a specified number of series and games in the lead-up to the tournament.

The quintet will all be available for selection for the upcoming T20I series against Australia, England, and the West Indies, although Williamson has made himself unavailable for the series against the Aussies.

During the casual contract, the five players will receive access to all the services that those on full-time contracts receive, and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) CEO Scott Weenink said it was crucial to lock in the stars with the next edition of the T20 World Cup less than six months away.

“With such a pinnacle event on the horizon, we wanted to ensure our best T20 players were ready and available to push for inclusion,” he said, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

“The casual agreements are a commitment from the players to NZC and the Black Caps, and in return NZC will offer our full support to these players as part of our high-performance system,” he added.

“The message from the players is that playing for the Black Caps is hugely important to them and I’m pleased we’ve been able to agree terms to have them casually contracted for the coming season,” he noted.

“Rob (New Zealand coach Rob Walter) and the team have a massive period of cricket ahead, home and away, and I know myself, along with all of our fans, can’t wait to follow and support,” he said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: icc-t20-world-cupkane-williamsonnew-zealand-cricketnzcrob-walterscott-weenink

RELATED News

"She is just old, she is fine": Alyssa Healy on Ellyse Perry's calf issue
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Calls India’s Gesture As Disrespect, Files Complaint
Asia Cup: Match referee Pycroft drawn into controversy as handshake row escalates
‘Much Needed Win’ Harbhajan Singh On India’s Victory Over Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025
Manchester Derby: Haaland double fires City to Derby glory, Foden shines on return

LATEST NEWS

What Are Those Key Waqf Act Provisions The Supreme Court Just Stayed, Details Here
Gangster Syndicates Bust In Delhi NCR, 380 Police Deployed, Raids At 25 Hideout Locations
Sofia Vergara misses Emmys due to eye allergy
Google Gemini Lets You Turn Ordinary Photos Into Viral 4K Retro AI Portraits, Try This Viral Trick
Gemini AI Retro Saree Photos Trend Go Viral On Instagram – But Could They Be Hiding A Serious Privacy Risk?
Increase in house prices shall moderate: Nuvama Research
New Zealand stars take casual contracts, commit for T20 World Cup
Box Office Battle Heats Up: Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Vs Mirai Clash For Weekend Crown
Kerala Assembly opens with tributes to former CM Achuthanandan; Suspended Congress MLA Mamkoottathil attends
‘Adani Cement FutureX’ To Forge India’s Next‑Gen Leaders
New Zealand stars take casual contracts, commit for T20 World Cup

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

New Zealand stars take casual contracts, commit for T20 World Cup

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

New Zealand stars take casual contracts, commit for T20 World Cup
New Zealand stars take casual contracts, commit for T20 World Cup
New Zealand stars take casual contracts, commit for T20 World Cup
New Zealand stars take casual contracts, commit for T20 World Cup

QUICK LINKS