Neymar Jr Does It Again: Santos Rescue Mission Delivered

On 4th August, 2025, Neymar made a brilliant game as Santos defeated Juventude 3-1 in the 18th round of the Brazilian league that moved his side above relegation draw and fourth spot to 15 th position on the table.

Match Recap

Neymar appeared in the play of the first half. He opened the scoring at the 36th minute when he capitalized on loose ball in the box. Three minutes later, it was doubled by a goal of Alvaro Barreal. Juventude brought one back, later in the first half through a late corner taken by Wilker Angel who scored it in the second half and Santos rose up again in the second half when a fumble of Juventude defense saw Neymar coolly slot in a penalty. The brace provided Neymar with a milestone, 170 goals on Brazilian turf, a total of 141 with Santos, and 29 with Brazil national team. It is an elite tally in Brazil played only by the Brazilians.

It was not only his goal output that was impressive Neymar was the first Santos player in the last five Brasileirao matches to generate at least 5 shots and 5 good opportunities in a single match, demonstrating his creative effect down the front line.

Santos and their relegation

The victory pulled Santos out of the zone of worry, and provided them with an enormous confidence shot in a time frame of lousy results. With eyes glued to the game, Carlo Ancelotti is said to have monitored the game as the Brazil coaching staff were reported to be in attendance, scouting Neymars fitness and form, as the country eyes qualifying matches in September ahead of the World Cup.

Despite issues about injury, Neymar had previously experienced a thigh setback in the season, this magnificent performance is an indication that he is back on form. He has recently returned to normal playing time following a long period of injury lay offs at Al‑Hilal, and absence on the international stage since late 2023.

The revival of the Santos in the league can be partially attributed with the arrival of Neymar: besides scoring two goals, he controlled the game, generated space and volume to teammates and when playing against pressure, he led.

