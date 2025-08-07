LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > NFL Cracks Down on Smelling Salts Over Health and Safety Risks

NFL Cracks Down on Smelling Salts Over Health and Safety Risks

The NFL has banned smelling salts, citing safety concerns and potential to mask concussion symptoms. Though popular among players for a quick energy boost, experts warn of side effects like migraines and seizures. The league joins others in prioritizing player health over unproven performance tools.

The NFL has banned smelling salt (Image Credit - X)
The NFL has banned smelling salt (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 7, 2025 15:07:23 IST

The National Football League (NFL) has officially banned the use of smelling salts on the field, citing safety and health concerns. This move follows an FDA warning that the popular performance booster may not be safe or effective. While some athletes are unhappy with the decision, the league is prioritizing player health—particularly regarding concussion risks.

Why Did the NFL Ban Smelling Salts?

Smelling salts, containing ammonium carbonate, stimulate alertness by releasing a sharp burst of ammonia gas. Though commonly used to revive fainting individuals, many NFL players have relied on them for a quick jolt of energy during games. However, the league argues this use is inappropriate and may mask concussion symptoms. Since one concussion occurs roughly every two NFL games, masking warning signs can delay proper treatment and worsen injuries.

The Science Behind the Smell

Originally derived from deer antlers in the 17th century, smelling salts are now packaged into small capsules. When crushed, they release a foul-smelling ammonia vapor that triggers a rapid increase in heart rate and alertness. Though the sensation may feel energizing, studies show no real performance benefit during intense activity. Experts say their use is more psychological than physiological—comparable to superstitious game-day rituals.

The Risks Outweigh the Hype

Frequent use of smelling salts can lead to serious side effects, including migraines, seizures, and even respiratory issues. In concussion cases, the stimulant effect may conceal symptoms like dizziness or confusion, potentially worsening the injury. Medical professionals warn against using smelling salts as a regular performance aid, emphasizing that their intended use is for emergency medical situations—not sports enhancement.

With this ban, the NFL joins other sports bodies like the International Boxing Federation and Australia’s National Rugby League in taking a firm stance on player safety.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant’s Asia Cup 2025 Participation In Doubt, West Indies Tests Also A Concern: Report

Tags: NFLsmelling salts

RELATED News

The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Rajasthan Royals Captaincy Crisis: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal or Riyan Parag Replace Sanju Samson In IPL 2026?
WI vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch in India, Probable Playing XIs of West Indies vs Pakistan

LATEST NEWS

Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Banwari Ram
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
NFL Cracks Down on Smelling Salts Over Health and Safety Risks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NFL Cracks Down on Smelling Salts Over Health and Safety Risks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NFL Cracks Down on Smelling Salts Over Health and Safety Risks
NFL Cracks Down on Smelling Salts Over Health and Safety Risks
NFL Cracks Down on Smelling Salts Over Health and Safety Risks
NFL Cracks Down on Smelling Salts Over Health and Safety Risks

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?