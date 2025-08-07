NFL Cracks Down on Smelling Salts Over Health and Safety Risks

The National Football League (NFL) has officially banned the use of smelling salts on the field, citing safety and health concerns. This move follows an FDA warning that the popular performance booster may not be safe or effective. While some athletes are unhappy with the decision, the league is prioritizing player health—particularly regarding concussion risks.

Why Did the NFL Ban Smelling Salts?

Smelling salts, containing ammonium carbonate, stimulate alertness by releasing a sharp burst of ammonia gas. Though commonly used to revive fainting individuals, many NFL players have relied on them for a quick jolt of energy during games. However, the league argues this use is inappropriate and may mask concussion symptoms. Since one concussion occurs roughly every two NFL games, masking warning signs can delay proper treatment and worsen injuries.

The Science Behind the Smell

Originally derived from deer antlers in the 17th century, smelling salts are now packaged into small capsules. When crushed, they release a foul-smelling ammonia vapor that triggers a rapid increase in heart rate and alertness. Though the sensation may feel energizing, studies show no real performance benefit during intense activity. Experts say their use is more psychological than physiological—comparable to superstitious game-day rituals.

The Risks Outweigh the Hype

Frequent use of smelling salts can lead to serious side effects, including migraines, seizures, and even respiratory issues. In concussion cases, the stimulant effect may conceal symptoms like dizziness or confusion, potentially worsening the injury. Medical professionals warn against using smelling salts as a regular performance aid, emphasizing that their intended use is for emergency medical situations—not sports enhancement.

With this ban, the NFL joins other sports bodies like the International Boxing Federation and Australia’s National Rugby League in taking a firm stance on player safety.

