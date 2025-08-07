Rishabh Pant’s Asia Cup 2025 Participation In Doubt, West Indies Tests Also A Concern: Report

The star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant might be ruled out of action in the short-term after an injury which he sustained during the fourth Test match against England at Old Trafford, Manchester, played between July 23 and 27. This is the injury that Pant had when he had tried a reverse sweep of Chris Woakes.

Upon the occurrence of the foot injury, Pant did not play in the Manchester Test as a keeper and subsequently, he was eliminated to play the fifth Test in The Oval on July 31-August 4. Early in the month, he was reported to take not less than six weeks off.

At present, according to a report published by the Times of India on August 7, Rishabh Pant will not only be out of the Asia Cup 2025 but he may not be fit even to play the upcoming Tests against the West Indies. The last time that Pant was seen in a T20I was against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on July 28, 2024.

Asia Cup will be held in UAE between 9 and 28 September. The red-ball task against the West Indies commences not much later, with a pair of sport being staged in Ahmedabad and Delhi, October 2-14.

Rishabh Pant Does Not require Surgery, but a Six Weeks Rest

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will not need an operation, said an official after fracturing a toe in the fourth Test at Old Trafford. But Pant will be out of action for at least six weeks. He will not be available to play the Asia cup and probably in the West Indies series as Times of India report suggested.

The contribution of Pant to the white-ball team of India is yet less as he is not the first choice in the shorter game as a keeper. His absence in the Asia cup may not be so eminent to the team therefore. But in the case of the West Indies Tests it might prove to be a big blow to the middle order of India.

Huge Expanse to Cover in West Indies Test Series

India played four Tests in the series named after the two former batsmen and RPant was among the most consistent performers of the Indian side. His 479 runs comprising two centuries and three half-centuries gave strength to the batting line up at important times in the series.

Pant was replaced behind the stumps by Dhruv Jurel in the fifth Test at The Oval. Should Pant not be available to play in the West Indies Tests, then Jurel will probably keep his place. The young Agra based cricketer was now in a position to enjoy time with the Indian red-ball team.

Clash Between India and Pakistan September 14

India will start their Asia Cup 2025 mission with the UAE on September 10 in Dubai. They will play a much-anticipated Group A game against Pakistan next on September 14. Oman is left on September 18 with a game in Abu Dhabi to round off group-stage performances.

The management of India will be waiting to see Rishabh Pant recover soon and fast given that there are other important Test matches to be played. Although the Asia Cup side could go on without him, his absence in the Test squad could be disastrous to India considering that India has a crowded cricket round up until the end of this year.

