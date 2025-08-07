MS Dhoni’s Big Announcement On CSK Future After IPL 2025: ‘It’s Not About One Year, But…’

MS Dhoni has finally talked about what he wants to do next with Chennai Super Kings. He was quiet for a long time. But now, he has given a big update during a private event. He said that he will stay with CSK, even if he is not playing anymore.

Dhoni Says He Will Stay With CSK Always

Dhoni told the crowd that his journey with CSK is not ending. He joked a little while saying this.

“Me and CSK, we are together. You know even for the next 15-20 years (crowd cheers). I hope they don’t think I’ll be playing for another 15-20 years! But yeah,” Dhoni said with a smile.

This means he may not play, but he will still be part of the team.

Dhoni Became Captain Again in IPL 2025

People thought Dhoni would stop playing after IPL 2024. But he got better from his knee injury and came back. During IPL 2025, Ruturaj Gaikwad got hurt and left the season. Dhoni then became the captain again.

But this season was not good for CSK. The team won only 4 matches out of 14. They finished last on the points table, which was sad for fans.

CSK Had Problems But Dhoni Still Hopeful

Dhoni said it doesn’t matter if it’s one year or two years. He will always be part of the team in some way.

“It’s not about one year or two years. I will always be sitting in a yellow jersey. You know whether I’ll be playing or not in a while, but yeah, you know yourself,” he said.

Last week, Dhoni didn’t say anything about his future. But this time, he spoke about the team’s problems. He said they had bad seasons, but it’s important to learn from them.

“Yes, the last couple of years have not been good for us. We have not been up to the mark. But what is important is for you to see the learnings. Yes, you had a bad season. But what went wrong? And that was the question for us last year also,” he said.

Ruturaj Will Come Back, Auction Is Key

Dhoni said CSK had batting problems in IPL 2025. But he thinks things will get better soon.

“Rutu will be coming back. He got injured. But he will be coming back. So, we are quite sorted now,” Dhoni said. He also said the team will work on fixing other problems in the mini auction in December.

Dhoni Thanks CSK and Chennai

Dhoni gave credit to CSK and the city of Chennai. He said they helped him grow in life and cricket.

“So, I feel the relationship over the years has grown. It helped me improve as a person. It helped me improve as a cricketer. CSK just happened. I think it’s good for Chennai. So, today it’s good for me also,” he said.

Dhoni didn’t say if he will play next year, but it is clear he will always stay with CSK.

