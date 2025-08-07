LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > MS Dhoni’s Big Announcement On CSK Future After IPL 2025: ‘It’s Not About One Year, But…’

MS Dhoni’s Big Announcement On CSK Future After IPL 2025: ‘It’s Not About One Year, But…’

MS Dhoni shared his thoughts about his future with Chennai Super Kings. He spoke about the team’s recent challenges and the road ahead. Dhoni also expressed his strong connection with CSK and the city of Chennai, showing how important this journey has been for him.

MS Dhoni's Big Announcement on CSK Future After IPL 2025: 'It's Not About One Year, But...' (Image Credit - X)
MS Dhoni's Big Announcement on CSK Future After IPL 2025: 'It's Not About One Year, But...' (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 7, 2025 13:07:26 IST

MS Dhoni has finally talked about what he wants to do next with Chennai Super Kings. He was quiet for a long time. But now, he has given a big update during a private event. He said that he will stay with CSK, even if he is not playing anymore.

Dhoni Says He Will Stay With CSK Always

Dhoni told the crowd that his journey with CSK is not ending. He joked a little while saying this.

“Me and CSK, we are together. You know even for the next 15-20 years (crowd cheers). I hope they don’t think I’ll be playing for another 15-20 years! But yeah,” Dhoni said with a smile.

This means he may not play, but he will still be part of the team.

Dhoni Became Captain Again in IPL 2025

People thought Dhoni would stop playing after IPL 2024. But he got better from his knee injury and came back. During IPL 2025, Ruturaj Gaikwad got hurt and left the season. Dhoni then became the captain again.

But this season was not good for CSK. The team won only 4 matches out of 14. They finished last on the points table, which was sad for fans.

CSK Had Problems But Dhoni Still Hopeful

Dhoni said it doesn’t matter if it’s one year or two years. He will always be part of the team in some way.

“It’s not about one year or two years. I will always be sitting in a yellow jersey. You know whether I’ll be playing or not in a while, but yeah, you know yourself,” he said.

Last week, Dhoni didn’t say anything about his future. But this time, he spoke about the team’s problems. He said they had bad seasons, but it’s important to learn from them.

“Yes, the last couple of years have not been good for us. We have not been up to the mark. But what is important is for you to see the learnings. Yes, you had a bad season. But what went wrong? And that was the question for us last year also,” he said.

Ruturaj Will Come Back, Auction Is Key

Dhoni said CSK had batting problems in IPL 2025. But he thinks things will get better soon.

“Rutu will be coming back. He got injured. But he will be coming back. So, we are quite sorted now,” Dhoni said. He also said the team will work on fixing other problems in the mini auction in December.

Dhoni Thanks CSK and Chennai

Dhoni gave credit to CSK and the city of Chennai. He said they helped him grow in life and cricket.

“So, I feel the relationship over the years has grown. It helped me improve as a person. It helped me improve as a cricketer. CSK just happened. I think it’s good for Chennai. So, today it’s good for me also,” he said.

Dhoni didn’t say if he will play next year, but it is clear he will always stay with CSK.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup Hockey: Pakistan Withdraws From IND vs PAK Match After Visa Application

Tags: cskiplms dhoniRuturaj Gaikwad

RELATED News

The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Rajasthan Royals Captaincy Crisis: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal or Riyan Parag Replace Sanju Samson In IPL 2026?
WI vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch in India, Probable Playing XIs of West Indies vs Pakistan

LATEST NEWS

Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Banwari Ram
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
MS Dhoni’s Big Announcement On CSK Future After IPL 2025: ‘It’s Not About One Year, But…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MS Dhoni’s Big Announcement On CSK Future After IPL 2025: ‘It’s Not About One Year, But…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MS Dhoni’s Big Announcement On CSK Future After IPL 2025: ‘It’s Not About One Year, But…’
MS Dhoni’s Big Announcement On CSK Future After IPL 2025: ‘It’s Not About One Year, But…’
MS Dhoni’s Big Announcement On CSK Future After IPL 2025: ‘It’s Not About One Year, But…’
MS Dhoni’s Big Announcement On CSK Future After IPL 2025: ‘It’s Not About One Year, But…’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?