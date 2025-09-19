Nicholas Pooran sanctioned for level 1 offence in CPL Eliminator
Nicholas Pooran sanctioned for level 1 offence in CPL Eliminator

Nicholas Pooran sanctioned for level 1 offence in CPL Eliminator

Nicholas Pooran sanctioned for level 1 offence in CPL Eliminator

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 01:05:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Caribbean Premier League (CPL) confirms that Nicholas Pooran, representing the Trinbago Knight Riders, has been charged with a Level 1 offence under the CPL Code of Conduct.

The charge relates to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during the Eliminator match against the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons. Pooran has accepted the sanction, which amounts to a fine of 20% of his match fee, as per a release from CPL.

Coming to the match, Trinbago Knight Riders kept their Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League campaign alive with a nine-wicket win over the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in the Eliminator match.

The Falcons had a brilliant partnership of 108 between Andries Gous and Amir Jangoo, but a late flurry of wickets saw the Knight Riders keep them to a total they could chase. The stars for the Trinidadian franchise were Nicholas Pooran and Alex Hales, who both made fifties as the Knight Riders won with relative ease.

In the Falcons’ innings, Jangoo and Gous both fell within the space of two balls shortly after passing their fifties. Both batters fell to the bowling of Usman Tariq, who was once again miserly with his bowling, claiming 2/19 off his four overs. The Falcons went from 129/1 with four overs to go to 161/8 at the end of their innings as Saurabh Netravalkar and Andre Russell picked up wickets at the death.

The Falcons would have been disappointed not to post a bigger target given the platform they had set. However, when Colin Munro, the Knight Riders’ leading run scorer going into this match, fell early to the bowling of Rahkeem Cornwall, there was hope that they could claim victory. But from the point of the Munro wicket to the end of the match, it was the Hales and Pooran show as the two made light work of the Falcons’ total.

No Falcons bowler found a way to keep the scoring under control by the halfway stage of the chase, the equation had come down to just over a run a ball needed. With the pressure of the big game fading, Hales and Pooran controlled the chase brilliantly to keep their dreams of a first CPL title since 2020 alive.

Pooran finished on 90 and Hales on 54, with both batters not out at the end of the innings in an unbroken second-wicket partnership worth 143. These two players showing this sort of form as the knockout stages get underway is a real boost for the Knight Riders, who came into this game on the back of three consecutive losses.

This loss means the Falcons will head home having made the knockout stages for the first time in their history. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Caribbean Premier Leaguecpl-code-of-conducteliminator-matchlevel-1-offenceNicholas PooranTrinbago Knight Riders

Nicholas Pooran sanctioned for level 1 offence in CPL Eliminator

