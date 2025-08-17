LIVE TV
Home > Sports > No Arsenal For Rasmus Hojlund, AC Milan May Be Calling

No Arsenal For Rasmus Hojlund, AC Milan May Be Calling

The fact that star player Rasmus Hojlund is benched by team manager Ruben Amorim during the game against Arsenal is a sign of a weak position at Manchester United.

Either Hojlund must be a warrior or start over in Serie A.
Either Hojlund must be a warrior or start over in Serie A.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 17, 2025 19:22:51 IST

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim created a buzz when he left Rasmus Hojlund out of the team to play against Arsenal in the opening game of the season Premier League, a shocking move indicating the reduction of the Danish striker in his Old Trafford.

But why this omission?

This omission falls into the move of Benjamin Sesko, a very high profile £74 million signing, which elevates Hojlund more down the pecking order. Together with Sesko, the Red Devils also recruited Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, which indicates that the club is poised to undergo a major refresh of the attacking squad.

AC Milan involved in this omission?

It is reported that Hojlund has been informed that it would be difficult to receive game time this season and at this point the club is willing to listen to any offers of the 22 year old forward. Rumors have also run level with him entering a probable loan move to AC Milan who are scouting a forward to supplement their attacking lineup in the summertime.

What’s best for Hojlund?

The ruckus that surrounded the future of Hojlund has sped up after he was omitted in a friendly match with Fiorentina. These decisions are a strong pointer to the fact that Amorim now believes he is no longer a focus of his tactical intentions and is effectively marking his grave. Other factors such as the pressure that is being exerted on him, and the lack of opportunities indicate that it may be the best interest of Hojlund to move to a new team. The loan to buy contract will allow United to recover a maximum of 45 million Euros with AC Milan offside being the first in line. Overall, the summer is a crossroads of sorts for Hojlund, stay at United and risk warming the bench or get a new start in Italy. Both options can be a game changer in a landmark year of the Danish prospect.

Also Read: Super Sunday Night Thriller, English Premier League 2025: Arsenal vs Manchester United, Team News, Streaming Details

Tags: ac milanArsenal vs Manchester UnitedRasmus HojlundRuben Amorim

No Arsenal For Rasmus Hojlund, AC Milan May Be Calling

No Arsenal For Rasmus Hojlund, AC Milan May Be Calling
No Arsenal For Rasmus Hojlund, AC Milan May Be Calling
No Arsenal For Rasmus Hojlund, AC Milan May Be Calling
No Arsenal For Rasmus Hojlund, AC Milan May Be Calling

