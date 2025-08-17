LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Super Sunday Night Thriller, English Premier League 2025: Arsenal vs Manchester United, Team News, Streaming Details

Super Sunday Night Thriller, English Premier League 2025: Arsenal vs Manchester United, Team News, Streaming Details

A big encounter between Manchester United and Arsenal at the old Trafford will kick off the 2025–26 Premier League season. Sesko, Mbeumo, and Cunha have improved United's attack under new manager Ruben Amorim, but the team is still severely injured on defence.

At the start of the season, the first game will already be packed with goals, drama, and a message.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 17, 2025 15:06:00 IST

The season 2025-26 of the Premier League starts with a blockbuster game earlier Man United Vs Arsenal at Old traffic on Sunday 17 August 2025 kick off at 9:00 PM IST.

Manchester United Team news

The New Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim, comes with a new challenge that includes a renewed offensive having finished 15th in the last season. Their summer business activities have seen them sign Benjamin Sesko (rumours indicate as much as 73.7 million), Bryan Mbeumo, and Matheus Cunha, a move towards an attacking ferociousness. Sesko has been allowed to play but it is not certain whether he can get a start since he is also not match fit.

On the defensive side, United are still short a man, Noussair Mazraoui (hamstring) and Lisandro Martinez (knee) are out. Andre Onana and Joshua Zirkzee resumed training and will be available. The lineup which is expected to be used consists of Onana at the goal, the backline composed of three dedicated defenders who will be De Ligt, Maguire, and Yoro, two players to cover the flank, Amad Diallo and Patrick Dorgu, two center midfielders who are to include Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes (possibly pushed farther back), and two players to fill the ranks of the forward line which are Mbeumo and Mount flanked by Cunha.

Arsenal Team news

The team Arsenal, having been second place in the last three seasons, are in a quest to really bring it home. This summer, Mikel Arteta has signed Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, and Noni Madueke to supplement the team. Gykeres and Zubimendi are fit, and are likely to play, Leandro Trossard may be available next week; Gabriel Jesus is long term injured.

Predicted Arsenal team: David Raya; Timber (or, presumably, Ben White), Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli.

Streaming Details

The match will be streamed live in JioHotstar at 9:00 PM IST.

The prelude holds the threat of some tactical pyrotechnics, a direct assault by the Flying V shaped by Amorim faced against a sleek 4-3-3 construction as presented by Arteta. Since the two managers want short time statements, the focus will be on the two debutants Sesko and Gyokeres. Will United avenge? Can Arsenal do away with being the bridesmaid?

Tags: Arsenal vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2025, streaming details, team news

