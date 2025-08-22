No Discussion About Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Future: Shubman Gill Poised To Take Over As All-Format Captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now burst its silence on the controversy surrounding who will be the next ODI leader of India after Rohit Sharma. As Shubman Gill was made vice-captain of the Asia Cup squad and Shreyas Iyer was dropped, there had been speculations on who could be the long-term successor of captaincy.

Captaincy Speculation Around Shreyas Iyer

A report in a Hindi daily recently had suggested that Iyer was being considered as the next in command to the leadership of India once Rohit retires. But BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia categorically denied the claims, saying this issue was not discussed at all in the board.

“That’s news to me. There have been no such discussions,” Saikia told Hindustan Times, putting the rumors to rest. His clarification comes as a relief in that there is no relation between Iyer being dropped out of the Asia Cup squad and his prospective leadership plans.

Officials present during the selection meetings also clarified that no proposal or discussion has been made as far as the captaincy role of Iyer is concerned. The speculation they said was entirely without foundation and had been exaggerated.

Shubman Gill Seen as Natural Successor

Having impressed consistently in the 50-over format, Shubman Gill seems to be the more probable candidate to take over the Indian captaincy in future. His ODI performance, which has an average of 59, shows his capacity to perform in pressure situations. More to the point, he is already the vice-captain of the current team.

“He [Gill] averages 59 in ODI cricket and is already the vice-captain of the team. There is no way someone who has recently been appointed Test captain, found some success and has age on his side should not take over leadership in ODI cricket, when the time comes,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying.

This remark also shows that Gill, being a person who is in his middle-20s, is being prepared to take up larger roles. This elevation to the Test captaincy will enhance the notion that the youngster will be able to take over the leadership reins in India across formats in the not-so-distant future.

Rohit Sharma and Kohli’s Futures Under Scrutiny

As it is, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not missed any India ODI games. Both the senior players will be back in the white-ball series against Australia in October. Their long-term futures will however only be decided after discussing with selectors on their readiness (mental and physical).

The selection panel is doubtful of how Rohit will maintain his form and fitness until the 2027 ODI World Cup. These fears emphasize the importance of training the next generation of leaders and Gill is the most logical person to take over.

Gill’s Leadership Beyond ODIs

Besides ODIs, the future of Gill as a captain is also linked to changes India will make in its T20 playing style. The team has changed its more aggressive template and Gill will be able to influence his long-term status as a long-term leader in the shortest form.

Now, Suryakumar Yadav is the T20I captain till the World Cup but Gill is very much in the picture as the next all-format India skipper. His performances and composure and youth put him at the top of other contenders in the eyes of the selectors.

There is no official strategy of the BCCI regarding the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. Rather, everything suggests that Shubman Gill will become the pivot of the Indian leadership change in the next several years.

