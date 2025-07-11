LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon Story Not Over Yet: Eyes Another Attempt

Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon Story Not Over Yet: Eyes Another Attempt

Djokovic lost in the semifinals of the first three slams in 2025 and hasn't won a major since 2023, when he won three of the four while making it to the Wimbledon final.

Djokovic stated that he is still confident in his ability to compete physically with the best in the Grand Slams, but he intended to discuss his future schedule with his family and staff.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 04:55:05 IST

Novak Djokovic, who was soundly defeated by a merciless Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals on Friday, maintains that Wimbledon 2025 is not the end of his career. 

A clinical Sinner outstriking and outmanoeuvring the 24-time Grand Slam champion in a straight-sets victory to set up a coveted French Open rematch with Carlos Alcaraz would be the latest nod to a changed tennis landscape, with the match appearing poised to lead a new era for the sport.

“I would be sad [if it was his last Centre Court appearance] but hopefully it’s not my last match on Centre Court,” Djokovic stated to reporters.

“I have no intention of ending my Wimbledon career today. I will most certainly return at least once more and play on Centre Court.”

In the face of unprecedented court coverage and angle disobedience throughout his illustrious career, Djokovic, who is usually the source of sorrow, could only admit his irritation at witnessing Sinner widen a gap between young and movement.

He acknowledged feeling physiologically ‘compromised’. “Honestly, wasn’t really a pleasant feeling on the court,” he said.  Yes, I would rather complain about not being able to play my best than go into specifics regarding my injury.  For again another outstanding achievement, I would like to congratulate Jannik.

“That’s all. He’s in the championship game. He was too powerful. I do regret not being able to move as well as I had planned or anticipated.”

“I don’t know what I can do differently, to be honest, because the amount of hours that I spend on a daily basis to take care of myself, I’d like to challenge everyone who is out there on the tour to see if anybody takes cares of themselves more than me,” he added. 

“Unfortunately, injuries sustained during slams are not being rewarded for that at the moment. For several years, however, I was rewarded.”

Between Alcaraz and Sinner, Novak answers 

“I will give a slight edge to Carlos as a favourite because of the two titles he’s won here, the way he’s playing and the confidence he has right now.”

Also Read: Did Wimbledon Players Always Wear White? The Origin of Tennis’ Most Iconic Tradition Decoded

