Did Wimbledon Players Always Wear White? The Origin of Tennis’ Most Iconic Tradition Decoded

All participants must wear “appropriate tennis attire that is almost entirely white,” According to the official Wimbledon website. This requirement is in effect from the minute players step onto the court. There is no “off-white” or “cream”—it is all white. The only color that can be used on any garment is a single trim that is no more than one centimeter wide. Color may be used in small sponsor logos on clothing.

Undergarments, headgear, headbands, wristbands, socks, and shoes—the latter of which need to be specifically made for the grass courts—are all subject to the all-white restriction. Medical supports and equipment should also be white, though they may be colored “if absolutely necessary.”

For what reason was the clothing code enforced?

According to Meredith Richards, the librarian at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, the clothing code originated in the Victorian era, when being “incredibly proper” was valued. As a point of comparison, the inaugural Wimbledon tennis competition took place in 1877. Starting in 1884, women were allowed to participate in competition.

Since white was thought to be more breathable and less hot than other colors, it also helped to hide perspiration, which at the time was seen “improper to sweat,” according to Richards. For the sake of history, a few of tennis clubs, such as the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the site of Wimbledon each year, enforce an all-white clothing rule.

Is there a new dress code?

The rigorous all-white uniform has been updated to allow women to wear dark-colored undershorts as of the 2023 Championships. Additionally, the dark shorts are said to boost players’ self-esteem and comfort, particularly if they are menstruating during the competition. Still, the undershorts aren’t allowed to be longer than their tennis shorts or skirts.

Players praised the dress code change, pointing out how far female competitors would go to avoid having their periods during the competition.

Federer also expressed disapproval in 2015 of the severity of the all-white restriction. During a press conference, he stated, “I love Wimbledon, but they’ve gone too far now. The regulations are now absurdly stringent. I would be in favor of making it a little more relaxed. Nevertheless, it is what it is.”

