LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > NZ W VS ENG W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand Women VS England Women Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

NZ W VS ENG W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand Women VS England Women Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

The match can be followed live on Star Sports channels or streamed on Jio Hotstar app or website for Indian viewers.

England Women vs New Zealand Women. (Image Credit: ICC via X)
England Women vs New Zealand Women. (Image Credit: ICC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 26, 2025 11:46:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NZ W VS ENG W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand Women VS England Women Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

Match 27 of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 will feature a battle of England Women vs New Zealand Women on October 26. The match is going to take place in ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium located in Visakhapatnam. England has already secured a semifinal position and will be using this match to not only test their game plans but also to go on a victory parade. On the other hand, the exit from the tournament will be a great motivation for New Zealand to reveal their peak form and leave the competition with a glorious win, especially since it is captain Sophie Devine’s last one day international.

When and Where to Watch New Zealand Women VS England Women Match LIVE?

The game is going to start at 11:00 AM IST. The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is equipped with a good pitch, which is evenly conducive for both batting and bowling. Since there will be dew in the night, teams winning the toss might choose to chase. The match can be followed live on Star Sports channels or streamed on Jio Hotstar app or website for Indian viewers. Overseas fans need to check local listings for details about the broadcasting.

NZ W VS ENG W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming

The road to the World Cup has been marked with consistent performances, such as the 10-wicket win over South Africa, the dramatic four run win over India, and a close loss to Australia. But they still remain one of the top teams of the tournament. On the contrary, New Zealand displayed the fighting spirit but they failed to do so when they tricked Australia into a low score of 128/5 but eventually couldn’t complete the job of getting the win.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Here’s When Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Will Be Back To Play For India

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 11:44 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: danni wyatt hodgeen w vs nz wICC Women World Cup 2025new zealand women national cricket team vs england women national cricket team match scorecardnew zealand women vs england womennz w vs en wNZ W VS ENG WWhen and Where to Watch New Zealand Women VS England Women Match LIVE

RELATED News

Bencic tames Noskova to win Tokyo title 10 years after heartbreak

Yamamoto proud of rare complete game performance to help Dodgers even World Series

Yamamoto tosses complete game against Blue Jays as Dodgers even World Series

ODI Legends: Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in History – Is Virat Kohli on Top?

New Zealand's Jack Jordan crowned Timbersports World Champ

LATEST NEWS

Love Offline: Why Real-World Romance Is Winning Hearts Again In The Digital Age

Passive Income 2025: Easy and Smart Ways to Boost Your Earnings

North Korea's foreign minister to visit Russia on October 26-28, RIA reports

NZ W VS ENG W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand Women VS England Women Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

US-China talks nearing agreement for Trump, Xi to review, US trade envoy says

Lando Norris on Mexico City GP pole; Max Verstappen 5th

Lenskart Solutions IPO Launch: India’s Eyewear Giant Goes Public on October 31, Backed by Top Investors, Sparking Market Frenzy and Fundraising Excitement

North Carolina Police Arrest Indian Origin Woman For Stabbing Husband Over…

You Won’t Believe What Bengaluru’s Streets Look Like- Foreign Vlogger Horrified, Exposes Truth

Japan, US to ink tech MOU during Trump's Tokyo visit, Nikkei says

NZ W VS ENG W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand Women VS England Women Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NZ W VS ENG W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand Women VS England Women Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NZ W VS ENG W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand Women VS England Women Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop
NZ W VS ENG W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand Women VS England Women Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop
NZ W VS ENG W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand Women VS England Women Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop
NZ W VS ENG W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand Women VS England Women Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

QUICK LINKS