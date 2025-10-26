NZ W VS ENG W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand Women VS England Women Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

Match 27 of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 will feature a battle of England Women vs New Zealand Women on October 26. The match is going to take place in ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium located in Visakhapatnam. England has already secured a semifinal position and will be using this match to not only test their game plans but also to go on a victory parade. On the other hand, the exit from the tournament will be a great motivation for New Zealand to reveal their peak form and leave the competition with a glorious win, especially since it is captain Sophie Devine’s last one day international.

When and Where to Watch New Zealand Women VS England Women Match LIVE?

The game is going to start at 11:00 AM IST. The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is equipped with a good pitch, which is evenly conducive for both batting and bowling. Since there will be dew in the night, teams winning the toss might choose to chase. The match can be followed live on Star Sports channels or streamed on Jio Hotstar app or website for Indian viewers. Overseas fans need to check local listings for details about the broadcasting.

NZ W VS ENG W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming

The road to the World Cup has been marked with consistent performances, such as the 10-wicket win over South Africa, the dramatic four run win over India, and a close loss to Australia. But they still remain one of the top teams of the tournament. On the contrary, New Zealand displayed the fighting spirit but they failed to do so when they tricked Australia into a low score of 128/5 but eventually couldn’t complete the job of getting the win.

Also Read: Here’s When Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Will Be Back To Play For India