‘On Fire!’ – Fans React to Shubman Gill’s Dance At Wedding Celebrations

Indian superstar batter Shubman Gill has stolen all the spotlight on the internet; however, this time not because of his on-field performances but for his off-field magic on the dance floor.

Shubman Gill’s Fun Dance Video From Wedding Festivities Goes Viral

Well, a video of Shubman Gill has gone insanely viral on the internet, where he was seen letting loose on the dance floor during a wedding. In the video, Shubman Gill was seen grooving to the iconic Bollywood song Mauja hi Mauja from the superhit movie Jab We Met.

Dressed in a traditional brown-colored bandhgala, topped off with a black muffler casually wrapped around his neck, Shubman Gill brought effortless charm to the celebrations. With his Punjab swag and undeniable star presence, Shubman looked like a true heartthrob.

Watch the video:

Shubman Gill enjoying at Arjun Tendulkar’s pre-wedding.

– Kohli will join in at wedding night tomorrow.

– Shubman Gill x Virat Kohli dance videos will be joy to watch.pic.twitter.com/JUiWJAhLj3 — Harpreet Singh (@lubana_honey06) February 16, 2026

The video of Shubman Gill dancing to Punjabi beats has taken over the internet, and fans just can’t stop drooling over it. Check out the best reactions from the fans:

Shubman Gill enjoying at Arjun Tendulkar’s pre-wedding.

– Kohli will join in at wedding night tomorrow.

– Shubman Gill x Virat Kohli dance videos will be joy to watch.pic.twitter.com/JUiWJAhLj3 — Harpreet Singh (@lubana_honey06) February 16, 2026

Punjabi Munda Shubman Gill slaying the dance floor 😭❤️pic.twitter.com/XLKIrvv3BC — GillTheWill (@GillTheWill77) February 16, 2026

Indian test and odi captain Shubman gill dances with an unknown girl @grok who is she? pic.twitter.com/srzldUrvTv — himanshu singh (@96hhimanshu) February 16, 2026

🚨 Shubman Gill spotted dancing at Arjun Tendulkar’s pre-wedding. As his fan, I was devasted not to see him the T20I World Cup Squad but after watching this, I think Gautam Gambhir did the right thing by dropping him. pic.twitter.com/P1nzcXC9pe — Wren (@vyomanaut02) February 16, 2026

Another video of Shubman Gill from the wedding is going viral, where he can be seen greeting the bride and the groom.

The light-hearted moment offered fans a rare glimpse of Gill off the field – relaxed, carefree, and fully in celebration mode.

Watch the video:

Shubman Gill has the potential to outdo Bollywood actors at weddings! 🔥😎#ShubmanGill

pic.twitter.com/dLAM1bq0Gs — S K 🇮🇳 (@Sunil011234) February 16, 2026

Shubman Gill On Missing T20 World Cup 2026

Meanwhile, talking about his professional front, Shubman Gill was left out of India’s T20I squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 after a series of disappointing performances. Ishan Kishan was called to replace Gill in the squad.

“I respect the selectors’ decision. All the best to the team for the T20 World Cup,” Gill told reporters last month. “I am where I have to be and whatever is written in my destiny no one can take that from me. A player always believes he will try his best for the country, and the selectors have taken their decision.”

Shubman Gill is currently enjoying his break from cricket and will return to action during the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League, leading his team Gujarat Giants. IPL 2026 is expected to get underway in late March.

ALSO READ: Who Is Ben Manenti? Italian-Australian All-Rounder Who Hammered 60 Off 25 vs England in T20 World Cup 2026