One Record Away, Can Cristiano Ronaldo Establish His Legacy Beyond Lionel Messi?

Cristiano Ronaldo has passed Lionel Messi in FIFA world cup qualifying goals becoming the first to score his 38th goal in a 5-0 defeat of Armenia in Portugal, one short of the record. Both legends have 49 goal contributions but Ronaldo has better efficiency compared to Messi, with an average goal per 106 minutes compared to 166.

Lionel Messi (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R). (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 7, 2025 18:43:09 IST

As of today, Lionel Messi is comparatively behind Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA world cup qualifications goal list. By scoring one of the five goals that Portugal won its match against Armenia 5-0, Ronaldo reaches 38 qualification goals, two behind the 36 of Messi, and one short of the record of 39 that the Guatemala legend Carlos Ruiz has scored.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Records 

Ronaldo has made his achievements in qualification supported by excellent efficiency. He has scored 38 goals and 11 assists in 48 qualifying matches, a cumulative 49 goal contributions. His goals per 106.4 minutes, and assist per 82.5 minutes are averages.

Lionel Messi’s Records

Messi, conversely, has also had a brilliant career even though he is a little behind. He has equaled Ronaldo with 36 goals during world cup qualification out of 72 games. Messi has made 13 assists and has made 49 goal contributions as well as Ronaldo. He has an average of one goal in 166 minutes and one goal or assist in 122 minutes.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo stats

In making comparisons of these giants, context is a very important factor. Portugal had an advantage of lower in the rank of the competitors such as San Marino and Andorra whereas Argentina through Messi had to overcome a much tougher path of qualifiers in the CONMEBOL, which was arguably tougher. Messi has just equalled the 36 goals of Ronaldo with a brace against Venezuela, presumably his last input in World Cup qualifying, since Argentina probably does not need him in future matches. At the same time, Ronaldo keeps up with his chase and is in the position to break the all-time record of Ruiz in the ongoing qualifiers in the UEFA.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s Future clash

Combined, the two icons have impacted the international football through consistency and longevity. As Ronaldo is still playing in qualifiers and Messi is perhaps ending his book, the question of who leaves the final mark in the history of football is still open to debate, further fanned by their unremitting quality and the circumstances that surrounded their special paths.

QUICK LINKS