Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Wants WWE Smackdown With Knicks’ Jalen Brunson: Will it Happen?

Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson could be the greatest rivals on the basketball field, but the NBA players have also become targets of teasing into the world of WWE. It has been a season of rivalry and the two Eastern Conference rivals have been involved in hot playoffs and its tension has even extended to wrestling entertainment.

Haliburton and Brunson’s WWE Smackdown Moment

A few years back, Haliburton and Brunson were on WWE TV where they were staring each other down on Smackdown. The segment created speculation, the possibility of the leader of the Pacers and the star of the Knicks going at it one day within the squared circle.

That hype again took off last season in the Eastern Conference Finals when the Indiana Pacers of Haliburton took Brunson and the New York Knicks. WWE even emphasized their competition and fans asked themselves whether they could ever have a real contest.

Tyrese Haliburton Clears the WWE Rumors

Haliburton has no intentions of extending the feud outside of basketball in spite of the buzz. In an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, he refuted a real WWE confrontation with Brunson.

“People were saying that and were like, ‘You should figure out a way.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah f*****g right.’ I want to take one bump. Somebody put me through a table or something, but one time. We’re not practicing. Do it, it’s going to hurt,” said Tyrese Haliburton.

His remarks rendered it plain – Haliburton admires the pageant of wrestling, but he does not want to enter that arena in full blast. A single dramatic bump would be sufficient to him.

Haliburton’s NBA Finals Setback

Haliburton has lost a big step in his career in the past summer. In Game 7 of the NBA Finals against Oklahoma City Thunder, he tore his Achilles. The pacers eventually lost the championship series and awarded the thunder their first ever NBA title.

The injury implies that Haliburton should concentrate on recovery, rather than on any external activities. A WWE match would be too risky a match to be played by a player that has suffered such a severe injury. The fact that he is the backbone of the Pacers makes him focus on basketball.

WWE’s Celebrity Crossovers Continue

Haliburton might not follow suit, but WWE has been incorporating celebrities as never before. In SummerSlam, the country singer Jelly Roll entered into special match with Randy Orton. Daily talker Logan Paul, who interviewed Haliburton, and Pat McAfee who entered the ring with Gunther earlier this year are now regular attractions.

Celebrity involvement has also been one of the leans of AEW. Such events as the Costco Guys have been involved in several pay-per-view pre-shows, which further serves as evidence that the crossover appeal of wrestling is still growing.

In the future, WWE is planning an enormous foreign show- WWE Clash in Paris. The card includes a main event of Logan Paul vs. John Cena, Women Intercontinental Championship of Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella, and a Fatal Four-way match of the World Heavyweight between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight.

At this stage, Haliburton is happy to leave the bumps to wrestling stars and celebrities, and he concentrates on his comeback with the Pacers. His fights against Brunson might be something that fans will have to content with remaining on the NBA hardwood.

