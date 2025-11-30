Pakistan Players Fume At Third-Umpire Call In Tri-Series Final, Shaheen Afridi’s Revenge Wicket Goes Viral

On Saturday, Pakistani players took a risk by risking a fine during the tri-series final with Sri Lanka. The Men in Green also collided with umpire after he ruled Dasun Shanaka not out. Shaheen Afridi replied by cleaning up the SL captain, and further appealing the decision in a video that has now become viral.

The accident occurred during the 19th over of the innings of Sri Lanka. Dasun Shanaka dropped a slower ball to short third man with Fakhar Zaman making a regulation catch.

The decision made on the field was made, but later it was reversed by the third umpire after replays showing that the ball had hit the turf when it landed. This turn of events was not quite palatable to Pakistan who were at a loss of words.

Fakhar and Shaheen were surprised when the not out ruling was upheld because they felt that they had been denying a vital wicket.

Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi was not happy with the umpire for the previous decision and now appealing for a clean bowled 😂 #Pakvsl pic.twitter.com/8x1ApZbUfF — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) November 29, 2025

Shaheen turned it though and struck back. He outwitted Dasun Shanaka by another slower delivery to unroot the stump of the leg. Shaheen then turned around facing the umpire about the possibility of the Sri Lankan captain being dimsised or not.

Zaman, in his turn, answered sharply, running in there at short third, and holding his arms up. When Pakistan were directing their emotions out of frustration into celebration, Fakhar also pointed at the TV umpire.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Sharma Smashes 12-Ball Fifty As Punjab Storm To Massive 310/5 In SMAT Clash