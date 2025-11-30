LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Pakistan Players Fume At Third-Umpire Call In Tri-Series Final, Shaheen Afridi's Revenge Wicket Goes Viral

Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman sparked controversy in the Pakistan–Sri Lanka tri-series final after a disputed third-umpire reversal on Dasun Shanaka’s catch. The frustrated Pakistani players collided with the umpire before Shaheen bowled Shanaka, with the viral moment igniting debate online.

Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman went viral on social media (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 30, 2025 12:45:59 IST

On Saturday, Pakistani players took a risk by risking a fine during the tri-series final with Sri Lanka. The Men in Green also collided with umpire after he ruled Dasun Shanaka not out. Shaheen Afridi replied by cleaning up the SL captain, and further appealing the decision in a video that has now become viral.

The accident occurred during the 19th over of the innings of Sri Lanka. Dasun Shanaka dropped a slower ball to short third man with Fakhar Zaman making a regulation catch.

The decision made on the field was made, but later it was reversed by the third umpire after replays showing that the ball had hit the turf when it landed. This turn of events was not quite palatable to Pakistan who were at a loss of words.

Fakhar and Shaheen were surprised when the not out ruling was upheld because they felt that they had been denying a vital wicket.

Shaheen turned it though and struck back. He outwitted Dasun Shanaka by another slower delivery to unroot the stump of the leg. Shaheen then turned around facing the umpire about the possibility of the Sri Lankan captain being dimsised or not.

Zaman, in his turn, answered sharply, running in there at short third, and holding his arms up. When Pakistan were directing their emotions out of frustration into celebration, Fakhar also pointed at the TV umpire.

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 12:45 PM IST
QUICK LINKS