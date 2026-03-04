Pakistan to Name Sarfaraz Ahmed as Test Head Coach: Report

Following another disappointing exit from an ICC event, the Pakistan national cricket team is set for major changes after crashing out early from the T20 World Cup 2026. Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is reportedly in line to become the new head coach of the Test side.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batter is expected to take over the red-ball team, a position that has been vacant since October 2025. Azhar Mahmood had been serving as interim coach during the recent series against South Africa.

Sarfaraz is currently in the UAE with the Pakistan Shaheens for a white-ball tour against the England Lions. However, due to rising geopolitical tensions in the region, the England and Wales Cricket Board decided to cancel the remainder of the tour, and players are now returning home. Despite this disruption, reports suggest Sarfaraz’s appointment as Test coach will move forward before Pakistan’s upcoming two-match Test series in Bangladesh in May.

His rise comes after a successful stint as mentor of Pakistan’s Under-19 team, which won the Asia Cup in December 2025 with a convincing victory over India in the final. His leadership during that tournament reportedly impressed PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, while fans also voiced support for his inclusion in the senior setup.

Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh, with Tests scheduled for May 8 and May 16, will mark Sarfaraz’s first major assignment if appointed. The series is part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle, where Pakistan currently sit fifth in the standings.

Sarfaraz last played a Test in 2023 against Australia and brings experience from 54 Tests. He also remains the last captain to guide Pakistan to an ICC title, leading the team to victory over India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Taking charge of the Test team, however, could be his toughest challenge yet.

