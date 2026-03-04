LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War Arjun Tendulkar Engagement dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch ayatollah ali khamenei Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War Arjun Tendulkar Engagement dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch ayatollah ali khamenei Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War Arjun Tendulkar Engagement dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch ayatollah ali khamenei Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War Arjun Tendulkar Engagement dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War Arjun Tendulkar Engagement dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch ayatollah ali khamenei Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War Arjun Tendulkar Engagement dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch ayatollah ali khamenei Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War Arjun Tendulkar Engagement dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch ayatollah ali khamenei Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War Arjun Tendulkar Engagement dubai atest news IPL 2026 punch ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Happy Holi 2026: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Charge As Cricket Fraternity Celebrate The Festival Of Colours | See Pictures

Happy Holi 2026: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Charge As Cricket Fraternity Celebrate The Festival Of Colours | See Pictures

Celebrate Holi 2026 with Indian cricket icons like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar as they embrace the festival of colours, sharing joyful moments with family, friends, and festive celebrations.

Happy Holi: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli (Image Credits: Sachin Tendulkar/X, Instagram/Virat Kohli )
Happy Holi: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli (Image Credits: Sachin Tendulkar/X, Instagram/Virat Kohli )

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: March 4, 2026 12:06:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Happy Holi 2026: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Charge As Cricket Fraternity Celebrate The Festival Of Colours | See Pictures

As the T20 World Cup continues to captivate fans worldwide, India is also immersed in the festive spirit of Holi, celebrating the festival of colours with enthusiasm and joy. Marking the special occasion, several cricketers took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes to the nation and their supporters.

Cricket stars flood social media with heartfelt Holi wishes.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

You Might Be Interested In

Rishabh Pant

Sachin Tendulkar





Gautam Gambhir

Irfan Pathan

Yuzi Chahal





Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants



Royal Challengers Bengaluru



Cricket Australia



Sun Risers Hyderabad



Delhi Capitals

Thats how Cricket fertility celebrated Holi

Also Read: IPL 2026: RCB Confirm Participation In Chinnaswamy, But Will Also Play At THIS Stadium 1293 KM From Bengaluru- Check Venue-Wise Matches







First published on: Mar 4, 2026 12:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Happy HoliHolisachin tendulkar

RELATED News

IPL 2026: RCB Confirm Participation In Chinnaswamy, But Will Also Play At THIS Stadium 1293 KM From Bengaluru- Check Venue-Wise Matches

IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Released On 6th or 7th March In Two Different Phases: Report

Who is Antonela Roccuzzo? How Lionel Messi’s Wife is Building Her Own Fashion And Beauty Empire

‘Heartfelt Gratitude’: Sanju Samson’s Emotional Message Ahead of IND vs ENG Semifinal Goes Viral

Neeraj Phogat, Jyoti Gulia Allege Favouritism in Indian Team Selection For Asian Boxing Championships 2026

LATEST NEWS

Rupee At Record Low: Why Has INR Crashed Past 92 Against US Dollar? From Soaring Crude Prices To Middle East War, What’s Dragging It Down? Explained

‘We Need To…’ Karan Aujla Breaks Silence After His Mumbai Concert Gets Brutally Trolled As Fans Faint Dubbing It ‘Worst Ever’

Gold Rate Today on March 4 2026: MCX Yellow Metal Price Rises above ₹1.63 Lakh, Check 24K, 22K, 18K Rates in Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad

Is Iran On Its Own? Despite Strong Warnings, Why Haven’t Russia’s Putin Or China’s Xi Offered Military Backing To Tehran?

4 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions for All Zodiac Signs | Impact of Holi on Your Life

Holi 2026 Horoscope: How The Festival Of Colours Will Transform Each Zodiac’s Life

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Can You Go To Jail For Sharing The Video Now? Everything You Need To Know

Dhurandhar 2 Leaves Toxic Behind In North America, Ranveer Singh Film Silently Crosses $100K Before Release

Toxic Release Date Postponed: Yash’s Action Film Delayed Amid Israel-Iran Conflict; Check New Release Date as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Gets Solo Release

Who Was Umar Dzhabrailov? Russian Businessman Who Called Epstein’s Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell His ‘Soulmate’ Found Dead With A Gunshot Wound To The Head

Happy Holi 2026: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Charge As Cricket Fraternity Celebrate The Festival Of Colours | See Pictures

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Happy Holi 2026: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Charge As Cricket Fraternity Celebrate The Festival Of Colours | See Pictures

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Happy Holi 2026: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Charge As Cricket Fraternity Celebrate The Festival Of Colours | See Pictures
Happy Holi 2026: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Charge As Cricket Fraternity Celebrate The Festival Of Colours | See Pictures
Happy Holi 2026: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Charge As Cricket Fraternity Celebrate The Festival Of Colours | See Pictures
Happy Holi 2026: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Charge As Cricket Fraternity Celebrate The Festival Of Colours | See Pictures

QUICK LINKS