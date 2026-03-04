Happy Holi 2026: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Charge As Cricket Fraternity Celebrate The Festival Of Colours | See Pictures

As the T20 World Cup continues to captivate fans worldwide, India is also immersed in the festive spirit of Holi, celebrating the festival of colours with enthusiasm and joy. Marking the special occasion, several cricketers took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes to the nation and their supporters.

Cricket stars flood social media with heartfelt Holi wishes.

Virat Kohli

Rishabh Pant

Happy Holi everyone. Play safe, enjoy the colours and spread only good vibes.🎨 #RP17 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 3, 2026

Sachin Tendulkar

Happy Holi! Hope this day brings positivity, good health, and lots of happy moments your way. If you end up completely drenched, consider it a winning performance!😊 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 3, 2026













Gautam Gambhir

Wishing everyone a very happy & colourful Holi! #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/q6keO5DP6V — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 4, 2026

Irfan Pathan

May you have the brightest & colourful Holi.

Happy Holi everyone. pic.twitter.com/ucu78f6ql9 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 3, 2026

Yuzi Chahal

Happy Holi to everyone 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Fc7X8OUoRU — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 3, 2026













Chennai Super Kings

May every colour you throw carry happiness and a little extra Yellove 💛🎨

Here’s to a Holi filled with smiles and joy ✨🥳#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/FzOfogKjKL — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 4, 2026

Lucknow Super Giants

Aap sabhi ko Super Giants parivar ki taraf se Happy Holi 💙♥️ pic.twitter.com/PXb7FXEtmm — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 3, 2026







Royal Challengers Bengaluru

ಬಣ್ಣಗಳ ಹಬ್ಬ ಹೋಳಿಯ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು! 🙌🌈 Wishing a very happy Holi from all of us at RCB! ✨🤗#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/7VPGN5M2Kh — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 4, 2026







Cricket Australia

Wishing a very happy Holi to everyone who celebrates 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/aW0Rg3AauF — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 4, 2026







Sun Risers Hyderabad

Wishing a vibrant and colourful Holi to everyone celebrating 🧡 pic.twitter.com/7xc2TNZmWg — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 4, 2026







Delhi Capitals

May this day be filled with lots of colors, blessings and roars ✨💙 pic.twitter.com/xn3GmBWfZD — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 4, 2026

Thats how Cricket fertility celebrated Holi

