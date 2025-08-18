Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’

Six years after a violent video led to his release from the Kansas City Chiefs, Kareem Hunt has returned and this time, with the public support of team leaders like Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. In a recent episode of the team’s docuseries The Kingdom, Mahomes addressed the running back’s comeback, emphasizing growth, second chances, and moving forward.

Mahomes Stands Behind Hunt’s Redemption

Known for his usually reserved demeanor, Mahomes took a more candid approach when discussing Hunt’s re-signing. “What he did was wrong,” he admitted, “but I know in his heart he isn’t a bad person.” Mahomes stressed the importance of learning from mistakes and not allowing one moment to define an entire career. He believes Hunt has done the work to become a better person and teammate.

Coach Andy Reid Believes in Second Chances

Head coach Andy Reid echoed Mahomes’ sentiment, saying Hunt “learned a lesson” and deserved another opportunity. “Too many people don’t get a second chance,” Reid said. “He did wrong. He knew he did wrong… He paid for that. He had to start over and do it the right way.” Reid emphasized that while the incident was serious, growth and accountability should be part of the conversation.

Hunt Reflects on Regret, Looks to the Future

Hunt also spoke out on the podcast, expressing regret over the 2018 incident. “I wish I could go back in time and handle it a lot different,” he said. Now back with the Chiefs, he played in 13 games last season, rushing for 728 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. As the 2025 NFL season nears, Hunt’s return remains a hot topic—but inside the Chiefs’ locker room, it’s clear: redemption is part of the game plan.

