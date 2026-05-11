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Home > Sports News > PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 55 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 55 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals in match no. 55 at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, in what promises to be a crucial encounter. Check fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report, and top captain and vice-captain picks for today’s PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 clash on NewsX.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 14:13 IST

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PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 55 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will turn host as they face Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. In their most recent game, the Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Punjab Kings by 33 runs. Hyderabad set a reasonable aim of 236 runs while batting first, but Punjab only scored 202. However, Delhi Capitals also had a poor showing in their last game, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. Delhi scored 142 runs when batting first, but Kolkata’s outstanding batting effort allowed them to easily chase the target in just 14.2 overs. 

PBKS vs DC Pitch Report and Stats

The batting-friendly ground at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala has great pace, bounce, and carry, which frequently leads to high-scoring Twenty20 contests. The ball moves more quickly because of its high altitude, which helps batters. The track often becomes more batter-friendly after the batters settle in, with average first-innings totals typically hanging around 182 runs, even though pacers can extract some assistance early on.

PBKS vs DC Head-to-Head Records

Category Punjab Kings (PBKS) Delhi Capitals (DC)
Matches Played 36 36
Won 18 17
Lost 17 18
No Result 1 1
Wins At HPCA Stadium 2 2

PBKS vs DC Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh

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Delhi Capitals (DC): Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi

PBKS vs DC Impact Players: PBKS will likely use Yuzvendra Chahal, while DC could continue with Mukesh Kumar as the impact player.

PBKS vs DC Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

  • Prabhsimran Singh: Prabhsimran Singh is an excellent batter who did well in the IPL. In the past ten games, he has amassed 364 runs. Without a question, he will be an important member of PBKS this season.

  • KL Rahul: KL Rahul is a fantastic T20 batsman who is playing well right now. In the past ten games, he has amassed 468 runs. He is unquestionably a suitable option for the fantasy team’s captain.

PBKS vs DC Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe Picks:

Captain: Prabhsimran Singh – Prabhsimran Singh stands out as one of the most consistent batters in IPL 2026. Being a wicketkeeper gives more opportunities for Prabhsimran to earn points, making him a great captaincy choice. 

Vice-Captain: Pathum Nissanka – In an overall disappointing DC lineup, Pathum Nissanka has found some form in the recent games. 

Differential/Risky Picks:

Captain: Shreyas Iyer – Shreyas Iyer was in a great touch when these two sides last met in the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Vice-Captain: Cooper Connolly – Cooper Connolly emerges as an outside pick for vice-captaincy in tonight’s game. With batter-friendly conditions, the PBKS number three could go berserk against an under-performing Delhi Capitals bowlers.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: Prabhsimran Singh (C), KL Rahul

Batters: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Cooper Connolly, Pathum Nissanka, Prithvi Shaw/Sameer Rizvi

All-rounders: Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2026: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash from IPL 2026 at Star Sports channel. The PBKS vs DC clash can be live streamed on JioHotstar app.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Drama Ensues After MI Captain Hardik Pandya Unfollows And Then Follows Mumbai Indians Again On Instagram Before RCB vs MI

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Tags: axar-patelCooper Connollyhpca stadiumkl rahulPBKS vs DCPBKS vs DC Dream11PBKS vs DC Dream11 PredictionPrabhsimran Singhshreyas iyer

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PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 55 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 55 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 55 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 55 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
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