Pep Guardiola Is Overjoyed To See This Player In Training, Here's Why!

Pep Guardiola Is Overjoyed To See This Player In Training, Here’s Why!

The coach stressed the challenges of the post fall healing process and the need for a step by step, progressive approach. Guardiola, who was close to the team's structure, claimed that Rodri was the best player in the world and that the city missed him terribly.

After a terrible, trophy less season, Rodri's return symbolises Manchester City's regained stability and confidence.
After a terrible, trophy less season, Rodri's return symbolises Manchester City's regained stability and confidence.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 16, 2025 16:29:41 IST

Pep Guardiola wore an even bigger smile as he talked of the reemergence of Rodri in the Manchester City line up, and it is one that he has been looking forward to extensively. Midfielder The Spanish, who missed most of the past season after breaking an anterior cruciate ligament Spurs face Arsenal in September, is now moving closer towards a full recovery before the new Premier League season. The Catalan coach has declared that simply the sight of Rodri back in training, in the locker room, beaming, fit “makes me so happy”.

Pep on Rodri’s injury

The path of Rodri on the way home has not been a walk in the park. Guardiola recognized the seriousness of an ACL injury and that recovery thereafter assumes an up and down series of muscular setbacks the following year. It happens, says statistics “That the year that follows you are always troubled with some muscular difficulty,“ he said. The return plan is being handled carefully, brief training sittings, followed by rest, building up the time in a gradual manner so that in case of any relapse at all, there is no risk associated with Rodri being fully prepared.

Rodri is sorely missed by City, whose ambitions, personality, and being a quality field player combined in a unique package and are much missed. Referred to by Guardiola as the best player in the world, Rodri is perceived to be vital to the makeup and set up of the City. His comeback is not a matter of securing a position, but it takes a fundamental presence to raise the whole team.

Rodri to stay in Manchester City

The wider aspect of recovery also entered the thoughts of Guardiola, who added that sometimes, players would be anxious to come back before they are ready. The pressure concerning clubs follows players very closely, yet the inner motivation to play on the field again might make the choices difficult. It is the concern of Guardiola, namely, he wants to make sure that Rodri returns gradually and sustainably and thus will continue playing the team in the long term.

To put it shortly, Rodri, once revitalized, is more than a reinforcement in the City midfield, it is a balance achieved and a promise about a team that has not won a trophy over the last season. 

