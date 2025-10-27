LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Philadelphia Union beat Chicago Fire on penalties in playoff opener

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 06:54:35 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF GAME ONE OF A SERIES OF THREE BETWEEN THE PHILADELPHIA UNION AND CHICAGO FIRE WITH UNION WINNING ON PENALTIES RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT SHOWS: CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 26, 2025) (SOCCER UNITED MARKETING – Editorial use only. No more than 30 seconds per match. Must on-screen courtesy 'MLS on Apple'. No use after December 31, 2025. No resales. No sublicensing. No monetisation.) PHILADELPHIA UNION (BLUE) V CHICAGO FIRE (RED) FIRST HALF 1. START OF MATCH SECOND HALF 2. GOAL! (70’) UNION MAKE A BREAK, FORWARD, MIKAEL UHRE, FINDS WINGER, INDIANA VASSILEV, OPEN IN THE BOX AND VASSILEV BRINGS DOWN THE BALL AND FIRES INTO THE BACK OF THE NET TO PUT UNION UP 1-0 3. REPLAY OF GOAL 4. GOAL! (75’) UNION MAKE ANOTHER BREAK AND FORWARD, MILAN ILOSKI, BRINGS IT HOME TO PUT UNION UP 2-0 5. TWO REPLAYS OF GOAL 6. GOAL! (84’) FIRE MIDFIELDER, MAREN HAILE-SELASSIE TAKES A CORNER, THE INITIAL EFFORT HITS THE POST, BUT FIRE WINGER JONATHAN BAMBA IS THERE TO SCORE ON THE REBOUND – UNION LEAD 2-1 7. REPLAY OF GOAL 8. GOAL! (90+3’) BAMBA TAKES A FREE KICK WHICH IS DEFLECTED BY A DEFENDER, BUT FIRE DEFENDER, JACK ELLIOTT, PICKS IT UP AND SHOOTS FROM A DISTANCE TO LEVEL AT 2-2 9. REPLAY OF GOAL 10. FIRE MIDFIELDER, SERGIO OREGEL, IS SHOWN A RED CARD 11. REPLAY OF THE INCIDENT THAT LED TO RED CARD PENALTIES 12. FIRE DEFENDER, JOEL WATERMAN, MISSES HIS PENALTY LEAVING IT OPEN FOR UNION TO WIN ON THE NEXT EFFORT 13. UNION MIDFIELDER, JESUS BUENO, SCORING THE WINNING PENALTY 14. UNION SQUAD CELEBRATING 15. VARIOUS REPLAYS OF WINNING PENALTY STORY: Jesus Bueno scored the winning penalty in shootout to give the Philadelphia Union a victory over the Chicago Fire in the opening match of their Eastern Conference Round One playoff series on Sunday (October 26).      Philadelphia outscored Chicago 4-2 in the penalty-kick session, also getting tallies from Frankie Westfield, Milan Iloski and Tai Baribo. Andre Blake had one of his four saves during the shootout.     The game broke open late after the teams played conservatively for the first 70 minutes and created few chances.     The Union appeared on their way to victory when Indiana Vassilev scored in the 70th minute and Iloski followed five minutes later with a goal to give Philadelphia a 2-0 lead.     But in the 84th minute, Jonathan Bamba answered for Chicago, scoring into an open goal after a deflection following a Blake save.     Then three minutes into stoppage time, Jack Elliott fired a blistering right-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner to send the match to penalties.      With the victory at home, Philadelphia can wrap up the three-game series with a win Saturday (November 1) at Chicago. The Union have outscored the Fire 7-2 in three victories this season.     Philadelphia, which won the Supporters' Shield as the team with the best record in the MLS, is attempting to capture their first MLS Cup. (Production: Kurt Michael Hall)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 6:54 AM IST
